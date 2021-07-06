Cheyenne Mountain High School students will go by a new nickname next year — the “ted-tailed hawks” — after the school nixed the Indians nickname that some advocates have called offensive for years.
“The D-12 Board of Education has officially adopted the red-tailed hawk as the new mascot to represent Cheyenne Mountain High School,” Cheyenne Mountain staff wrote in a statement posted to the school’s website.
In the statement, the school said that the majority of people who responded to the district’s poll for new mascot choices — over 2,700 in all — chose the red-tailed hawk as the school’s new mascot.
The board decided to retire the mascot in a March 15 meeting, marking the first time the school had changed its mascot since the 1940s.
A resolution introduced in September to do away with the moniker resulted in protesters congregating around the school district's administration building during a board meeting last fall.
The resolution that abolished the school's nickname passed in mid-March with a 4-1 vote.
Protesters gather outside Cheyenne Mountain School District board meeting over retiring mascot, team name
The name retirement also came over three months before Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 116 into law, which will ban the use of Indian mascots and nicknames in all public schools.
Nearly two dozen schools will be affected by the mandatory mascot changes that will come from the bill, but Colorado's House Education Committee has made provisions for schools' expenses related to changing their mascots or nicknames, like uniform replacements, to be compensated by the state.