CAÑON CITY • Susie Santilli is a kind, plain-spoken woman in a plain T-shirt who prefers to live life in a plain, old-fashioned kind of way. She embodies her family’s old bar and diner on Main Street, which many around here say embodies their town.

It started as a cigar store in the early 1900s. But burgers, not cigars, have been the specialty here at the Owl Cigar Store for many decades, since Santilli’s dad and uncles bought the joint 80 years ago.

Which begs the question: Any thought in dropping “cigar store” from the name?

“No, no, no,” Santilli says.

What about the prices? How is $3 for a burger possible these days? (OK, $4.25 if you go for the suggested double double.)

Santilli, who every morning gets the meat fresh from a local market, shrugs. “They’re not very big, you know.”

They’re bigger and better than what you’d get for a similar price at a fast-food chain. They’re served in the wrapper and often accompanied by fries and a milkshake also done the old-fashioned way, enjoyed in the tin. Others opt for beer, poured in the old-fashioned, 10-ounce glasses.

The secret? Santilli shrugs again. “Just the way it’s always been.”

The Owl Cigar Store looks much the way it did at the 1943 start: the red leather stools at the bar, the wooden cabinet stocking the booze, the old cash register, the old jukebox, the old pool tables lit by lamps that used to be cloudy with the cigar smoke of men in coats and top hats.

Those men got their burgers from the same grill behind the bar today.

“That’s been there since the ’40s,” Santilli says. “We panic if it has problems.”

But no, she’s not about to replace it. It was hard enough replacing the spatula commemorated on the wall: “Seven Million Flips,” reads the plaque. “Retired, 1950-2000.”

Flipping now is Dani Santilli, the third generation of family at the Owl. She started here when she was 18.

What keeps her around?

“I don’t know," she says with a shrug. "It’s just family legacy.”

It’s a legacy beginning with three Santilli brothers who grew up in Cañon City: Peter, James and Elmer. They were the sons of a coal mining immigrant from Italy, boys who would be made men by World War II.

Peter was Susie’s father. He is pictured behind the bar in uniform, a Purple Heart recipient.

His Jeep was shelled by German artillery while stationed in Italy. Another time he was caught behind enemy lines for days or weeks. Susie never learned the details. Men she knew of the Greatest Generation never told those stories.

“There was no such thing as PTSD back then,” Susie says. “I’m sure they had it. They just never showed it.”

She heard brighter stories: her father winning lots of poker games overseas and sending the money back home, to join his brothers’ savings for their next venture.

What they created was a gathering place for soldiers returning home. The Owl was a gathering place for steel workers commuting to Pueblo, for local prison workers and other blue-collar laborers, for souls troubled amid the Great Depression.

The Owl was a place for men, not women, Susie says.

“They were just a bunch of guys having a good time,” she says. “Smoking, drinking, cursing. Just boys being boys.”

The Santilli brothers worked day and night. In the late 1980s, more than 40 years after they opened, a local reporter caught them on a rare weekend they took off. They were “bouncing off the walls,” one brother said. “We came down (to the Owl) five times just for something to do.”

By then, the Owl had a family-friendly reputation. The brothers were older and wiser by then, considered by one regular “the best people on Earth ... They think nothing of helping a friend.”

Over the years, as everything else changed, they came to see their establishment as much more than just a hangout.

As that reporter put it back in the ’80s: “The regular customers keep coming back because the Owl is a touchstone. There they find a place that embodies stability, friendship, conversation, constancy, family.”

Now Susie Santilli embodies that, years after her dad and uncles passed.

At her age, she could be doing anything other than working. But how could she leave the Owl behind?

Once more, she shrugs. “It’s just like home.”

On the menu

Burgers start at $3. Most popular is the double double with two patties ($4.25). The most hungry customers go for the triple triple ($5.25). Adding an egg to the usual toppings is 75 cents more, jalapenos an extra 35 cents.

Other sandwiches ($3-$5): egg, grilled cheese, grilled ham and cheese and egg.

Fries are $2.25. Milkshakes $4.75, malts $5.