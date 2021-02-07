For the past year, Monument programmer Mario Ciabarra was a rebel with a cause. Now, he’ll still be a rebel, but he’s letting others lead the cause. Ciabarra recently sold his independent (read: not-Apple-approved) iPhone app store, Rock Your Phone, to his major competitor, Cydia, making Cydia the leading independent app seller in the world — although it’s still a flea bite compared to Apple’s own App Store. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Merging Rock Your Phone with Cydia made sense for consumers and the business, Ciabbara said. “It enhances our footing in the marketplace,” he said. “(And) for the customer, it will be easier.