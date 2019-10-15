Ben Deda, who became FoodMaven's CEO a month ago, hopes to expand the online surplus food marketplace beyond the Front Range to 12 major cities during the next three to five years.
The Colorado Springs-based startup has raised more than $22 million since the beginning of last year, including $500,000 during the third quarter of this year as part of a convertible note offering that began this year. That money will be used to expand FoodMaven's sales and technology operations as the company prepares to expand to Dallas by year's end and other markets in coming years.
Deda replaced FoodMaven co-founder Patrick Bultema, who remains with the company as non-executive chairman of the board. Deda started making changes immediately, eliminating about 10 of more than 70 jobs in Colorado Springs and Denver and consolidating office space in Denver as part of a restructuring that involves centralizing facilities and moving offices closer to FoodMaven's distribution operations.
The company’s online marketplace sells surplus food bought from grocery stores and food distributors to restaurants, institutional kitchens and commercial food-preparation businesses.
Deda, who has an extensive background in marketing and sales, spoke to The Gazette on Tuesday in a telephone interview about his short- and longer-term plans for FoodMaven.
Question: What are FoodMaven's funding plans?
Answer: This latest funding is from a convertible note that we began using in January. The note (offering) is still open and we had space to bring in a new investor. While the note remains open, we are not necessarily looking to do more (funding from the note) at this time. We will use the latest investment to develop our infrastructure and scale the business, both in operations and technology. We have been planning a potential raise to take FoodMaven everywhere in multiple markets, probably next year or later.
Q: FoodMaven announced plans a year ago to expand to Dallas; where do those plans stand now?
A: We are still working on the details of that expansion and hope to finish it by the end of the year. Right now we are focusing on showing continued growth in Colorado and then go to the next market. We now have 300 food service customers from Pueblo to Fort Collins and in the mountain towns that are served by our operations in Colorado Springs and Denver, and we continue to see new customers every week. If things go well in Colorado and Dallas, I would like FoodMaven to be in 12 major markets in three to five years.
Q: You work out of FoodMaven's Denver office; is the headquarters still in Colorado Springs?
A: The headquarters remains in the Springs, but a lot of the team goes between the two locations and will spend time in all of our markets as we expand. We have 64 employees (after the layoffs a month ago), including 21 in Colorado Springs. While I think we have the right team for this stage of the company, we are always on the lookout for good talent.
Q: Are FoodMaven's investors happy with the company's progress?
A: Our investors remain committed to our vision of all food used for a good purpose. To date, FoodMaven has prevented 2 million pounds of food from going to waste in Colorado and donated about 500,000 pounds of food to nonprofits in Colorado.