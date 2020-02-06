On a July day in 2003, Sylvie Simmons was sitting in a big house in Hendersonville, Tenn., when a man in black was wheeled into the room.
“Hi,” said the man with a shaking, deep voice, “I’m Johnny Cash.”
He was 71. His face was both sunken and swollen, and his hair had turned pure white. June, his wife, had died unexpectedly six weeks earlier. The American icon who sold 90 million records had only six weeks to live. He would have turned 88 this month.
For the next five days, Cash and Simmons sat in his study, the smallest room in his sprawling home, and toured a life like no other. She was there to write a short book to go with “Unearthed,” a large compilation of Cash’s music.
Cash composed a classic, flawed, beautiful, uplifting, hardly believable American life. Born poor, he became rich with his quirky, immense talent and defiant refusal to follow the norm. He loved — and loved is the right word — to sing his creations, which explains the devotion he inspired.
“I picked cotton by hand from the age of 5 until l was 18 years old, every day, after school, right until dark,” Cash told Simmons. “I would sing to myself when I walked home from the fields at night. Songs were my magic to take me through the dark places.”
Last month, Simmons talked of those days sitting beside Cash in the study. She had just returned to her California home after nearly 18 hours of flight from New Zealand, and at first exhaustion filled her voice.
But thoughts of Cash revived her.
While Cash talked with Simmons, he sat at a table, sipping from a hot cup of coffee or a frosty bottle of Coke. Photos of Cash standing beside President Richard Nixon and evangelist Billy Graham hung on the wall. Ornate, ancient furniture filled the room and house.
“There was sweet mourning about June’s taste,” Simmons said. “Johnny said, ‘June had a black belt in antique shopping.’”
He laughed heartily at that one, offering a glimpse of the strength from his old days. But the pain of the present was there, too. His hands shook and he struggled with body-convulsing coughs following a bout with pneumonia.
“He was immaculate in black, even to his socks and shoes,” Simmons said. “He might be dressed like a black angel, but there was something of a really good angel in him.”
She asked Cash to explain his faith. He was a complicated Christian who sang movingly of the power of the Lord’s blood, but his aggressive shenanigans destroyed his first marriage. He battled addiction for much of his life. And you won’t search long on the internet to find a T-shirt for sale that depicts Cash gleefully flipping off the camera, and the world.
“My arms are too short to box with God,” Cash told Simmons.
He said he engaged, from boyhood on, in long conversations with God. “Never prayers,” he said. At least not in the traditional sense.
Cash often asked God for advice on a specific choice. What God, he asked, should I do?
“He’d say something,” Cash said, “but I didn’t always do what he said.”
That’s for sure.
He adored eating, Southern style, and he joked of the food he was being served. Who, he asked, would believe Johnny Cash consumed turkey bacon and grilled tomatoes for breakfast?
He was still creating at the end of his wondrous, stormy life. I’m an avid Cash fan, and to my ears his final years were his finest, with such haunting classics as “Give My Love to Rose” and, especially, his cover of Will Oldham’s “I See A Darkness.” In his late years, Cash’s voice lost a touch of his enormity and clarity, but the depth of meaning and feeling remained achingly vivid. Even in twilight, he retained his immense power.
“He was part of the American myth,” Simmons said. “The sheer bulk of him. The wide shoulders, the narrow hips, and that deep, deep voice. He was God with a microphone giving out commandments.
“He did what he wanted to do. His story does seem mythical, the kid from the cotton fields.
“... He was just a decent guy, and to have decent guys who would go to their death rather than do something that conflicts with their moral or ethical values, I would love to have them.
“I don’t see that much of that in America anymore.”
She laughed as she thought back to her days with Johnny Cash, American legend.
At the end, he was singing, as always, of coal miners, convicts and cowboys and, as ever, he embraced and celebrated the downtrodden. He lived in luxury in his massive home, but the boy born in poverty in a shack amid Arkansas cotton fields dwelled powerfully inside him.