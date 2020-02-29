Anne adored Bill O’Rourke the first time she saw him. She walked into a friend’s apartment and there he was, a kind, confident man who didn’t need to dwell in the center of attention.
“He was a great listener,” Anne says. “What he said, it kind of caught your attention.”
Their romance proceeded at rapid and joyous pace, and, on an August day in 1969, she was sitting next to Bill, now her fiance. They planned to marry in three months.
This was a tense moment. The couple was sitting in a hospital in Lincoln, Neb.
“Some things you never forget,” Anne says at the kitchen table of her home in Mountain Shadows. “This surgeon, this guy.”
She pauses.
“He should have been a surgeon because this guy had no human relations skills at all.”
Talking in matter-of-fact voice, the surgeon revealed the outcome of exploratory surgery on Bill’s midsection.
“Here’s the deal,” the surgeon said before quickly summarizing the details that ended with this horrifying sentence:
“Bill, you’re going to die and that will be in less than a year. Do you have any questions?”
Bill suffered from a cancerous growth the size of a basketball. In a devastating instant, Anne glimpsed into a future without the man she adored.
“What the hell?” she asked God. “Really?”
One of Anne’s college friends had been engaged to a Vietnam combatant. Anne’s friend walked away from her commitment after her fiance suffered severe wounds.
“It broke my heart that she did that, but I didn’t judge,” Anne says.
She shakes her head.
“But for me there wasn’t a second, not a second.”
She was going to marry Bill O’Rourke.
This, I know, sounds as if we’re embarking on a sad story. Trust me. We’re not.
The couple married as scheduled. Dr. Lee Gartner, Bill’s consulting urologist, refused to surrender and pushed Bill to undergo experimental and vigorous treatment for his cancer. It was a risk. It worked.
Bill earned a doctorate in education. So did Anne. They moved from Nebraska to Colorado Springs and worked as administrators in Harrison District 2 before touring the nation as educational consultants.
They enjoyed a gleeful and peaceful marriage that spanned nearly 30 years. Anne was by Bill’s side when he died, at home, in 1999. He was 53 after living three decades longer than the surgeon promised.
Anne grew up, surrounded by 10 brothers and sisters, in Syracuse, Neb., population 1,985. She’s blessed with dozens of nieces and nephews, who sometimes seek advice on the secrets of joyful marriage.
Life-shaking adversity, she tells them, taught the O’Rourkes a precious lesson.
“You know, what that did for Bill and I is you don’t mess with the small stuff. You don’t argue about who put the toilet seat up or down or left the cap off the toothpaste. Oh, my God! Are you kidding me? You’re going to waste energy on that stuff? There was no small stuff that we got upset about.”
She thinks each day of Bill, known to close friends as “Salty.” She remembers his ridiculous devotion to the Chicago Cubs. She remembers his laugh. She remembers the hundreds of love notes he left around the house, an idea he picked up from reading Malcolm X’s autobiography. “Thank you, Malcolm X!” she says.
And she remembers the way Bill challenged her to rise to her best self every day. She returned the favor.
“We were both such better people because we wanted each other to be so much better,” she says. “That meant you don’t keep that to yourself. How can you be better with this person and this person and . . .”
In 1972, three years after being told he soon would die, Bill attended a University of Nebraska football game. He was walking down the stairs. Dr. Gartner was walking up the stairs. Dr. Gartner accomplished much in life. He was a jazz musician, a private pilot, a veteran of the Korean Conflict. His faith and tenacity helped rescue Bill.
The men met eyes.
“Salty O’Rourke!” Dr. Gartner bellowed, “You are a miracle!”
(The good doctor employed a popular, obscene qualifier in front of “miracle” to emphasize his point.)
Anne laughs as she remembers the stairs story.
A miracle?
Yes, her Bill was a miracle.