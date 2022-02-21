Statistics on catalytic converter theft

• Colorado, Arizona and Connecticut saw the biggest spikes in 2021 in catalytic converter thefts in the BeenVerified.com study. The largest year-over-year increase were Colorado (1,498%), Arizona (1,340%), Connecticut (1,329%), Texas (818%) and New Jersey (774%).

• Colorado ranks fifth-highest in the nation for the number of thefts in the BeenVerified.com research from last year, with 2,171 cases. California, Texas, Washington and Minnesota were first through fourth.

• State Farm insurance places Colorado at eighth in the nation for claims related to stolen catalytic converters, with 950, according to a spokeswoman. State Farm paid nearly $63 million nationwide last year for 32,267 catalytic converter claims.

• Colorado Springs police had three reported cases in 2019, 63 in 2020 and 423 in 2021.

• The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office handled 64 cases in 2021 and nine to date this year. A case may involve multiple vehicles in a bus barn, for example, and does not equate to units stolen.

• Catalytic converter thefts more than quadrupled nationwide in 2021, BeenVerified.com reports. The company estimates 65,398 thefts nationwide — a 353% increase from all reported thefts of catalytic converters in 2020, a previous record year. There were 14,433 reported stolen in 2020 and 3,389 reported in 2019, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.