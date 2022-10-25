Approaching the one-year opening of the state’s first — and still only — fully co-located children’s advocacy center with multiple services for sexually and physically abused kids in one building, increased numbers prove the concept is working, leaders say.

“Colorado Springs came together to make sure this was open and ready when the pandemic wound down,” said Maureen “Mo” Basenberg, executive director of Safe Passage, which since 1995 has coordinated the investigative, medical, therapeutic and advocacy response to child victimization in El Paso County.

The organization would “not be OK,” she said, if it were in its previous 2,000-square-foot office, as society returned to a more normal state following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’d be at a breaking point,” Basenberg said.

As the organization projected, when local schools started the new academic year in August under the most typical educational mode since the spring of 2020, it saw an influx of suspected sexual and physical abuse cases among children ages 17 and under.

From January through September, Safe Passage served 1,176 primary and secondary victims of abuse, compared with 918 in 2021, which Basenberg calls “a significant increase.”

Since Nov. 1, 2021, through this week, total children served was 1,390, with the majority of cases related to sexual abuse.

“When kids were in school and had relationships with teachers and other staff, they started to make disclosures, which is exactly what we predicted would happen,” Basenberg said.

An increase also is reflected in reports to El Paso County's Department of Human Services' abuse and neglect hotline. In the first six months of this year, 218 more calls were fielded over 2021, for a total of 10,729 from January through June.

Safe Passage spent four years creating the new center, which opened Nov. 1, 2021, in a large renovated building at 2335 Robinson St., on the city’s west side.

Seven agencies have 40 employees working in the 13,000-square-foot-plus center: Safe Passage, Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, UCHealth, El Paso County Department of Human Services, Kidpower of Colorado, which provides safety education, and The Family Center, which offers crisis counseling and ongoing mental health therapy.

Co-locating makes the tough job of figuring out whether a child was harmed by an adult, usually someone they know, easier, Basenberg said.

With forensic nurses, police and sheriff’s deputies, counselors, child protective services and empowerment coaches just down the hall from each other, children can talk about their experiences without judgment, be physically and mentally examined, ask questions of trained professionals, view a photo lineup of potential perpetrators and speak with trauma specialists, who can help them process what occurred and work on healing.

Employees from different agencies can have a quick meeting at any time to talk about a specific case, said Sarah Hagedorn, a forensic nurse examiner manager with UCHealth, who heads the center's nursing team.

“We can get you medical care, trauma care, connect you to anything you need right away,” she said. “The coordination is more complicated when everyone’s not in the same room.”

The aligned agencies also have been busy.

UCHealth, which does not charge clients for on-site services, logged 492 nurse interactions at the center from January through September, Basenberg said.

Safe Passage didn’t have any nurse interactions in previous years because the organization did not have forensic nurses on hand, she said.

The number of forensic exams conducted jumped from 10 in the first nine months of 2021 to 78 from January through September of this year.

The examination space looks more like a living room than a medical procedure space, with child-size equipment and youngster appeal for what can be an uncomfortable encounter.

“Just hearing from a medical professional with specialized training that their body is OK, there’s nothing wrong with them, nobody can tell what happened by looking at them, and reassure them, is beneficial,” Hagedorn said.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by how much value that has for patients,” she said. “It starts facilitating that healing process.”

The new center also has conducted 591 forensic interviews since January, described as nonleading, non-therapeutic conversations between a suspected child victim and a trained interviewer about what may or may not have happened to a child.

Children are invited to play with toys in a comfortable, warm fuzzy-feeling environment before they start the investigative process to determine if criminal charges are in order. Kid-pleasing graphics and colors are meant to calm families and lighten moods, in stark contrast to an emergency department or a police station.

Agencies continue to provide abuse investigations and care for victims at their primary locations; however, co-locating is considered a “best practice” under the industry’s standards.

For example, experts recommend that if a child who is thought to have been abused is not in imminent danger, there is no benefit in going to an emergency department, Basenberg said.

“There’s trauma with that environment and wait times,” she said. “It’s not where anybody wants to be.”

The bulk of clients Safe Passage works with are ages 7 to 17, Basenberg said.

“Unfortunately, pediatric sexual abuse is far more common than people think,” Hagedorn said, adding that Memorial Hospital sees 10 to 20 prepubescent and teen sexual assault victims each month.

Most perpetrators are known to the child or family, Basenberg said, perhaps an uncle who needed a place to stay and came to live in the home, or a stepparent, an ex-boyfriend, a neighbor or a family friend.

Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center is accredited by the National Children’s Alliance, which in 2020 reported 924 children’s advocacy centers in the United States.

Forming a collaborative business model is a growing trend. The Pikes Peak Community Foundation earlier this year opened a mutual office in Colorado Springs for charitable funders.

Early childhood development programs and homeless service agencies have visited Safe Passage’s new facility, as well as a children’s advocacy center in Denver, Basenberg said.

“The trust and the faith that the community and community leaders had in this model has born out to show a real impact for child victims in our community,” she said.