It’s good to be king and queen, especially when you get to rule for an extra year.
The Carnivale Parade and Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off are back in Manitou Springs Saturday after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. Glad tidings abound, but it also means Annie Schmitt and her husband, Douglass Edmundson, dubbed parade king and queen in 2020, must relinquish their crowns.
“It’s very sad,” said Schmitt, who owns Keithley Pines Historic Cabins with Edmundson, and then laughed. “It’s unprecedented — the only time in Carnivale history to have the crown for an extra year.”
The cook-off, featuring 20 competitors, begins at 11 a.m. Saturday in Soda Springs Park. Gumbo tastings are 75 cents. The “Mystical Manitou”-themed parade begins at 1 p.m. in Memorial Park, and travels down Manitou Avenue to Soda Springs Park.
As always, anybody is invited to join the parade. The only rule? No motorized vehicles allowed. Meet in Memorial Park at noon.
This year marks 30 years of the exuberant event, which started as a small community get-together with people marching down the sidewalks. Now, on a good weather day, upwards of 5,000 people will gather. The tiny town also will celebrate its 150th anniversary this year.
“We have no historical data on why the parade started,” said parade organizer Jenna Gallas, who’s also special events coordinator for Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce.
“But you always hear things start in Manitou with a couple of hippies who were in a park one afternoon: ‘Hey, Mardi Gras is coming, let’s go put on some costumes and cruise around town.’”
Manitou loves its unorthodox events, including the Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival and The Great Fruitcake Toss.
“The jovial, community-centered nature of it,” said Gallas on why the Carnivale tradition has stuck. “Manitou does have a strong culture among people here. We like to be different and weird and have a good time with it.”
