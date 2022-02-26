If you go

What: Carnivale Parade and Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off

When: Cook-off, 11 a.m. Saturday; lineup for parade at noon Saturday, parade at 1 p.m.

Where: Cook-off, Soda Springs Park, 1070 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; lineup for parade in Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; parade route is along Manitou Avenue from Memorial Park to Soda Springs Park

Price: Free, 75 cent gumbo tastings; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/carnivale-parade

Something else: Free shuttles will run from Higginbotham Flats (across from Cave of the Winds) to Memorial Hall from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Soda Springs Park from 1-3 p.m.; PikeRide will offer free 30-minute rides, pikeride.org