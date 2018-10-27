Oil and gas development isn’t the only energy issue where Colorado’s candidates for governor are in disagreement.
They’ve also bickered over Polis’ call for Colorado to produce 100 percent of its power from renewable sources by 2040.
At the Oct. 13 Gazette-Colorado Politics debate in Colorado Springs, Stapleton said Polis’ proposal would cost $45 billion to achieve and would lead to “skyrocketing utility bills.”
Polis said setting such a goal — not a mandate — is important as a way to strive for cleaner air and counteract climate change. He has said he would use “market mechanisms” to push renewables, such as “removing regulatory barriers to siting wind projects on state lands.”
Stapleton, meanwhile, says he favors an “all of the above” approach to energy while emphasizing the economic benefits of oil and gas, and opposes to government subsidies of alternative energy.