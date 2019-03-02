The United Methodist Church isn't all that united when it comes to members’ views on sexual orientation.
Delegates to the global denomination's General Conference in St. Louis last Tuesday voted 438-384 in favor of a “traditional plan” that upholds the church's prohibition of gay weddings and clergy, while increasing penalties on church leaders who break the rules.
The Rev. Kent Ingram is senior minister of First United Methodist Church, the oldest church in Colorado Springs which, with nearly 3,000 members, is the largest Methodist church in Colorado.
“I think this makes the United Methodist Church look narrow and mean-spirited,” said Ingram, “and that’s not in our DNA. That’s not who we are as a denomination. I grieve the hurt this issue has caused people in my church and across the world.”
Ingram spent the last year and a half working with dozens of church leaders from the Western U.S. to support a “one church plan” that would have allowed individual congregations to make their own decisions about marrying or ordaining gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender members.
Ingram went to St. Louis as the leader of the eight-member delegation from the UMC’s Mountain Sky Conference, which includes Methodist congregations in Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Utah, and part of Idaho. All eight delegates were united behind the one church plan, which was also recommended by the denomination’s Council of Bishops and supported by most congregations in the United States.
The traditional plan won out, thanks to conservatives in the U.S., where membership is declining, and in Africa, where Methodist churches are thriving.
The Rev. Dr. Bob Kaylor, lead pastor of Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church in Monument, voted for the traditional plan.
“I was grateful that the church affirmed our traditional and scriptural view of Christian marriage and sexuality,” said Kaylor. “At the same time, I was grieved at the deep level of division within the denomination that was very clear at this General Conference.”
Not a new dispute
Ingram and Kaylor are friends who roomed together at the 2012 Methodist General Conference. But they embrace differing approaches to human sexuality that have divided Methodists since at least 1972, when the denomination added a controversial sentence to its Book of Discipline: “The practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching.”
Methodists aren’t alone. Sexuality issues have broken apart Presbyterian, Lutheran, and Episcopalian congregations here and nationwide.
Tuesday’s vote in St. Louis angered liberal delegates who talked of leaving to form a new denomination or a network of LGBT-friendly Methodist churches. But officially, no changes will take place in the denomination until its Judicial Council, or “Supreme Court,” analyzes the votes in April.
Ingram said members of First United Methodist have sent him emails expressing their disappointment and hurt, and he has been encouraging them to stay strong.
As of Thursday, he wasn't quite sure how he would address these issues in his Sunday sermon, but he's crystal clear about the mission of the congregation that he has served for the past 13 years, and was founded in 1871.
“We are still going to be a church with open doors, a church that reaches out in love to all of God’s children,” he said. “I want all people to know there’s a place for them here. My message is, 'Please don’t let the hurt of this vote stop you from being part of a community that embraces you and loves you.'”
Kaylor plans to give the Tri-Lakes church a briefing on General Conference at 4:00 p.m. Sunday.
“For the most part, nothing will change at Tri-Lakes,” Kaylor said. “We will continue worshipping together, working together, and doing everything we can to invite everyone in our church and community to experience the transforming grace and love of Jesus Christ. I think that’s true for most local United Methodist churches, no matter what side of the conflict they find themselves.
“As I heard someone say from the floor of General Conference: ‘Wherever two Methodists are gathered you will get three opinions and a potluck!’”
Kaylor is a member of the Wesleyan Covenant Association, a group that is working for the renewal and revitalization of the United Methodist Church. At the same time, the Wesleyan Covenant Association is planning for a new Methodist movement outside the United Methodist Church, should that be necessary.
“A process of wrestling and discernment”
America’s gays and lesbians have sought equality for nearly a century, but the gay rights movement gained greater influence after 1969’s Stonewall Riots in New York City’s Greenwich Village.
Each Christian denomination has found its own way of navigating changing sexual attitudes and laws. For example, the U.S. Supreme Court held in a 5–4 decision in 2015 that the Fourteenth Amendment requires all states to grant same-sex marriages and recognize same-sex marriages granted in other states.
In the Methodist church, Tuesday’s conservative victory has some progressives considering their alternatives.
In the Presbyterian church, liberal victories caused a mass migration of conservatives.
In her 19 years of ministry at First Presbyterian Church downtown, Jennifer Holz helped members go through a break-up process as one of America’s largest congregations in the Presbyterian Church USA denomination, which dates back to 1789, became part of the newly formed ECO: A Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians, in 2012.
“This is a difficult process that each denomination has to go through as churches try to think creatively and entrepreneurially about how we are going to reach people for Christ in the ever-changing cultural landscape that’s around us,” said Holz, who currently wears two hats, executive pastor of First Presbyterian and Synod moderator of ECO.
Holz didn’t enjoy the break-up, but today she says, “Yes, it was worth it. It has been a process of wrestling, struggle, and discernment, but I can say we’re not only back to where we were, but are in a much more flourishing posture as a church, and we’re much more deeply engaged with ECO than we were as part of the PCUSA.”
Locally, five Presbyterian churches remain part of the PCUSA: Faith on Circle Drive; Gateway in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood; Covenant in Briargate;, Monument Community Presbyterian Church; and the Korean United Presbyterian Church downtown.
Can Methodists’ big tent survive?
America’s 7 million Methodists are part of a church family that’s big and broad enough to embrace both Hillary Clinton, who spoke at the 1996 General Conference in Denver, and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who survived a 2018 challenge by hundreds of church members accusing him of child abuse, immorality, and racial discrimination for his policies regarding immigrants at the southern border.
But some wonder whether this big tent model can survive much longer.
Bishop Karen Oliveto oversees the Mountain Sky Conference, and, as the first openly lesbian bishop in The United Methodist Church, she wasn’t happy with Tuesday’s vote.
“What happened was pretty devastating, and it takes us away from our historic traditions as United Methodists,” said Oliveto, who received her call to ministry at age 11 and first preached when she was 16.
“Once you experience the beauty found in the diverse humanity within the body of Christ, you can’t cut a part of that off without harming the whole body,” said Oliveto, who says she’s especially worried about the message Tuesday’s vote sends to young people.
Tri-Lakes pastor Kaylor says “people are still absorbing the impact of what happened at General Conference and that it will take time for decisions to be made.
“Conflicts over human sexuality, the authority of the Bible, and a host of other theological issues have been intensifying for the last 50 years of the denomination’s existence. I think we have finally reached an impasse that will result in some kind of separation in the near future. I believe we’ll know more after the 2020 General Conference and, at that point, some decisions about gracious exit will likely occur from one side or the other.”
Meanwhile, First United Methodist’s Ingram sought inspiration for his sermon from the liturgical calendar. This Sunday is Transfiguration Sunday, which commemorates Christ’s undergoing a radiant transformation as he prayed to God.
“That was a time when Jesus’ disciples were tired, confused and bewildered by what was going on,” said Ingram. “But those disciples were soon overshadowed, the clouds came over, and God spoke to them.
“That’s what we need. We need to be overshadowed. We need to hear God speak, and find hope in that.”