The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has dismissed campaign finance complaints against a Democrat elected last month to the state’s House of Representatives.
The complaint, filed in October, claimed Marc Snyder was not fully transparent with his campaign’s finances, illegally accepted contributions from businesses and illegally accepted contributions exceeding the $400 limit set by the state.
But Wednesday, Stephen Bouey, campaign finance manager with the Secretary of State’s Office, dismissed the complaint.
Snyder’s “noncompliance was not an intentional attempt to mislead the electorate or election officials,” Bouey wrote.
And because Snyder rectified those violations, which were the result of clerical errors or a misunderstanding of the laws, the complaint was dismissed, Bouey wrote.
Other allegations in the complaint, filed by Colorado Springs attorney Kirk Garner, weren’t violations at all, Bouey also determined.
Snyder previously acknowledged that several of his expenditures, filed with the Secretary of State’s Office, failed to identify certain purchases as “electioneering communications” but said those violations were unintentional and quickly rectified.
On other occasions, several limited liability companies that donated to Snyder’s campaign were owned by the same person, so two checks exceeding the state’s $400 contribution limit were returned, he said.
But one reported violation noted that Chris Cummings from El Paso, Texas, donated more than that $400 limit. However, Snyder said Cummings is actually two people: His father-in-law, Chris Cummings Sr., and his brother-in-law, Chris Cummings Jr.
The Cummingses donated $400 each, but did not exceed the state’s contribution limits, Snyder said.
Another complaint, filed in September against organizations backing one of Snyder’s opponents, unaffiliated candidate Maile Foster, remains under investigation.
The complaint, filed against Unite Colorado, Unite America and the Unite America Election, claims that the organizations haven’t followed disclosure requirements and contribution limits while advocating for each of the candidates they’ve endorsed.
The Secretary of State’s Office passed that complaint to an administrative law judge last month, but the organizations — formerly known as the Centrist Projects — have maintained the allegations are frivolous.
Snyder won the District 18 seat with 57.5 percent of the vote; Foster’s tallied 6.9 percent. Republican Mary Elizabeth Fabian earned 35.6 percent of the vote.