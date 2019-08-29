In late 2011, Calvin Thompson was rattled to his core when he encountered a fresh and troubling version of Martin Luther King Jr.
Thompson sat in the audience at a New York theater, just off Broadway, as he watched Samuel L. Jackson portray an earthy and exhausted King in “The Mountaintop.”
This King smokes cigarettes. This King lusts after women who are not his wife. This King engages in spirited use of profanity.
“I had a hard time accepting it,” Thompson says. “I had only known the textbook King.” And the textbook King does not smoke, lust or swear.
Thompson is sitting in the front row, right in front of simple stage of “The Mountaintop,” at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ Ent Center.
He’s playing the same role he saw Jackson play as he faces the same enormous challenge. He’s portraying an American giant who most of us know, at least a bit. We’ve heard King’s voice, seen his gestures, realize his immense influence on our United States.
Thompson is a Colorado Springs stage favorite with lead roles in Theatreworks productions of “Seven Guitars,” “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” and “Raisin in the Sun.” It took internal work, but he now embraces the blemished King he met in a Broadway theater. This acceptance, he says, was required. He needed to remove King from a status approaching perfection to see an American hero as fully human.
“I had to accept him to be able to relate to him in his shortcomings and his anxiety and really see him as a man,” Thompson says.
In early rehearsals, Thompson struggled, which is understandable. Daniel Day-Lewis earned deserved acclaim for his sensitive and powerful movie interpretation of the ultimate American icon, Abraham Lincoln, but none of us have heard recordings of Lincoln’s voice.
Director Donnie L. Betts sensed Thompson’s burden and offered crucial aid.
“He gave me the gift of allowing me to enter into the spirit of King without wearing King’s shoes,” Thompson says. “It really was hard to fill his shoes.”
The result is a superb performance in a faulty play. “The Mountaintop,” written by Katori Hall, crams far too much into its 95 minutes and strays into unprofitably bizarre moments. Hall should have cut the sequence when King speaks via phone to God. It’s a jarring failure.
But Thompson soars above the play’s limitations. “The Mountaintop” looks at the latter-day King, who grappled to regain his voice. He dazzled the nation in 1963 with his “I Have A Dream” speech, but many in the same nation tuned him out in his final days. On the final night of his life, April 4, 1968, the timeline examined in “The Mountaintop,” King wonders how much he truly altered his homeland.
If you seek a romanticized version of King, “The Mountaintop” is not for you. The real King was, like Thomas Jefferson and John F. Kennedy and other towering Americans, deeply afflicted with reckless hunger. Despite his limitations, King led a revolution. And that’s the prime message of the play. A tarnished man shook the world, for good.
On the night before his death by assassin’s bullet, King spoke to a crowd at a Memphis church and sensed his future.
“Like anybody,” King said, “I would like to live a long time. ... But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will. And he’s allowed me to go up to the mountain, and I’ve looked over, and I’ve seen the promised land!”
He was shouting while many in the crowd wept.
“I may not get there with you, but I want you to know tonight that we as a people will get to the promised land! And so I’m happy tonight! I’m not fearing any man!”
In “The Mountaintop,” Thompson, as King, picks up the story a few minutes later. We see King coughing and stumbling as he enters modest Room 306 at the Lorraine Hotel.
Through Thompson’s diligent labor and imagination, we meet a new version of an American titan. In Thompson’s hands, King is not merely a tragic hero. He’s a man with brutal migraines, and big dreams.