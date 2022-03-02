One of the nation's hottest housing trends is hitting the Pikes Peak region.
Continental Properties, a Wisconsin residential and commercial developer, plans to construct 123 single-family homes on the city's northeast side as rental properties, according to a recent proposal company representatives submitted to city government officials.
The project, planned for nearly 12 acres southeast of Woodmen and Templeton Gap roads, would be among the area's first "built-to-rent" communities, in which single-family, detached homes are built with the express purpose of renting them as if they're apartments.
That trend has gained popularity nationwide among renters who want the maintenance-free lifestyle and amenities that come with apartment living, yet also crave the larger spaces and privacy that single-family homes offer, according to news articles and real estate industry publications.
A January report by RentCafe, a nationwide, online rental service, said a record 6,740 single-family homes were built solely as rental units in 2021, and estimated that number will double to nearly 14,000 built-to-rent homes this year.
Continental Properties, based in suburban Milwaukee, has been active for several years in Colorado Springs.
The company developed the SuperTarget-anchored Briargate Crossing retail center, near Powers and Union boulevards on the far northeast side.
Continental also developed the 280-unit Springs at Allison Valley and 264-unit Springs at Foothills Farms apartment complexes in the north-side InterQuest area. Last year, it broke ground on Springs at Northgate, a 240-unit apartment project in Polaris Pointe, a few miles north of InterQuest.
Now, Continental has set its sights on a built-to-rent community in the Springs, which will be called Avanterra. Continental announced in December it was adding the Avanterra brand of single-family rental homes to its lineup of housing products; the company broke ground that month on its first Avanterra community west of Chicago.
The company said via email that its research identified Colorado Springs as an attractive market for an Avanterra community because of the city's strong employment growth, economic expansion and demand for single-family rental homes.
The location southeast of Woodmen and Templeton Gap is near major employers and amenities that will serve Avanterra residents. The project site is east of St. Francis Medical Center and numerous stores, shopping centers and restaurants along nearby Powers Boulevard.
Continental's Avanterra community would offer 23 one-bedroom homes, 37 two-bedroom homes and 63 homes with three to four bedrooms, according to its proposal submitted to city officials.
The homes would have "open-concept layouts with large gourmet kitchens, private outdoor spaces, driveway and garage parking and abundant storage," the company said via email.
Renters also would have maintenance-free living and access to amenities that include a pool, 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse and a leash-free dog park with a pet spa, the company said.
"This is an effort to meet the needs of the increasing population of people that prefer the afore-mentioned benefits that single family rental provides, such as access to updated finishes, maintenance-free living, shared luxury amenities and having locational living flexibility without being tied to a mortgage," according to the company's email.
Monthly rents haven't been set, the company said; leases of 12 to 15 months would be offered. Residents would not pay a maintenance fee.
As planned, Continental expects to launch construction in the summer, its proposal to the city shows.
While the built-to-rent concept is relatively new in Colorado Springs, the desire for single-family rental homes has been around for many years.
In addition to renters who want more room and privacy, some would-be homebuyers can't qualify for a mortgage or afford a down payment.
Instead, they rent houses, many of which are owned by mom-and-pop owners and investors; increasing numbers of single-family homes have been purchased in recent years by large corporations and institutional investors, who buy them with the intent of renting them.
Online searches show hundreds of homes for rent in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas. And because of today's hot housing market, in which demand is strong and supply is tight, rental houses typically fetch monthly rents in the thousands of dollars, depending on their size and location.
For example, on Trulia, a national online real estate service, the cheapest house shown for rent Wednesday in the Springs area was being offered at $1,045 a month. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom home is in the central part of town.
Many rental homes shown on Trulia's website top $2,000 and $3,000 a month. A furnished 4,000-square-foot home on the city's east side, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, was the most expensive at $6,500 a month.
By comparison, apartments averaged about $1,470 a month in the fourth quarter of last year, a recent University of Denver report shows.