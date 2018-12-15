Colorado became known nationally as the “hate state” in 1992 after 53.4 percent of voters approved a constitutional amendment prohibiting claims of discrimination based on sexual orientation.
A heated debate on gay rights ensued, with Colorado Springs labeled as “ground zero.” The idea for what evolved into Amendment 2 originated here, in the state’s second-largest city, among conservative Christians, who opposed a proposal from Colorado Springs’ Human Relations Commission to add sexual orientation to the list of criteria that people could use in filing lawsuits alleging illegal discrimination, including jobs, housing and public accommodations.
It was a divisive, rancorous time that split family and friends, community groups and particularly churches and believers of differing faiths. The taboo about discussing neither politics nor religion at the dinner table might not have started then, but it could have.
It was a period, in short, not unlike the present — bitterly divided and partisan.
One positive development of that era locally was when up to 30 religious leaders, encompassing conservatives, liberals and centrists, began to meet regularly to determine if there was common ground to be found. They named themselves Community Concerns.
“We thought let’s at least in the faith community try to do this differently,” said John Wylie, a Colorado Springs attorney who specializes in church and nonprofit law, and is a noted Christian speaker and past president of the National Christian Legal Society.
Said Bishop Emeritus Richard Hanifen of the Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs, “We were able to talk to each other, not about each other. We began to say we needed each other.”
The group grew as representatives from Young Life, Focus on the Family, the Navigators, Compassion International, the American Bible Society and various churches joined.
Community Concerns formed before Amendment 2 was passed, prompted by other fractious religious issues of the time. But it worked, and the group was able to share and speak openly about some very different perspectives on Amendment 2.
In that spirit, The Gazette reached out to 10 local religious leaders from the 1990s to see what they have to say about today’s painfully divided electorate and faith groups. The idea was to have a roundtable discussion.
Five participated: Hanifen; Wylie; Arshad Yousufi, spokesman for the Islamic Society of Colorado Springs, which operates an Islamic Center with more than 500 followers; Jim White, minister emeritus of First Congregational United Church of Christ; and Pam Moore, senior director of planning for Young Life Christian ministry.
Also invited but who did not attend were John Stevens, retired pastor of First Presbyterian Church; James Dobson, founder and chairman emeritus of Focus on the Family, a multimedia evangelical Christian organization; Ted Haggard, founder of New Life Church and founder and pastor of Saint James Church; Mary Lou Makepeace, Colorado Springs’ first female mayor who served 1997-2003; and Paul Peel, retired pastor of First Lutheran Church.
An edited for brevity version of that conversation follows:
What motivated you to work together?
Pam Moore: The biggest thing we were addressing was disunity. There was so much disunity in Colorado Springs at that time that this group was so significant, with people from so many perspectives. We were able to put our differences aside and come together in a genuine sense of unity.
What do you most remember from that time?
Moore: A statement we put out to the community, in a full-page ad in The Gazette, The Covenant of Mutual Respect. We all signed it.
John Wylie: There was so much polarization. We asked if we can help set an example for the community, that while we may not agree, we still can talk and respect each other and deal with each other in a civil way. Because if we can’t do that as a faith community, what does that mean for the rest of us?
Bishop Richard Hanifen: Amendment 2 was such a divider, we took the money out of our own pockets and bought this ad because we wanted to be sure what we wanted to say would be said. It went to the heart of who we are, and that is if you can’t love each other, then you’re not who you say you are.
Moore: There were people who stood really strongly on either side of the issue. We were saying love can override that and we can have respect and civility in the midst of our differences. That it wasn’t about who’s right, who’s wrong.
Wylie: I can remember how much I admired you, Jim (White), because you had a different view from many people in the group. You would hold your ground and do it so kindly, so gently, so winsomely. I didn’t always agree with you, sometimes I did, but I remembered how much I respected you for how you handled yourself in that group. I think that set an example.
Jim White: (He opposed Amendment 2, which resulted in his church losing members and money.) Because of Amendment 2, I got to have 2 minutes of fame. Bill Moyers came in 1993 and did a documentary called “The New Holy War.” He interviewed people who were opposed to gay marriage but also gay men and women, including Betty Lynn Mahaffee, a gay woman. He asked her if she went to church, she said yes I go every Sunday with my father.
Moyers interviewed me as the pastor of her church. We were sitting across the aisle with stained glass windows in the background. He was saying, ‘What’s your position, Dr. White?’
I said with regard to the Bible we take it much too seriously to take it literally. He said ‘Coach (Bill) McCartney at Colorado University finds Leviticus says it’s an abomination in the eyes of the Lord for a man to lie with another man.’
I said, ‘That’s true, that’s in the Bible. But the problem is, you go a little further in Leviticus where it says it’s an abomination in the eyes of the Lord to touch the skin of a dead pig.’ And that would be the end of football at CU.’
I got hundreds of letters from all over the world about it.
How did Amendment 2 impact your congregations?
Arshad Yousufi: I was not part of the Community Concerns group, but we were here and part of another small interfaith clergy group.
For us, it was kind of a theoretical thing. Muslims were facing discrimination; it didn’t matter if you were from India or Pakistan or America or Africa.
People would ask us when they were considering moving here, is Colorado Springs such a conservative city that we would be totally unwelcome? Colorado Springs is still divided among progressive and conservative fundamentalists, and you get a very different attitude between the two.
Hanifen: I remember 911 and the Muslim community was so scared. I called Arshad and said could we come and pray, so a group of us went over to the center to pray together.
Yousufi: A group from the Justice and Peace Commission and people from churches came and stood outside the mosque during our prayer service.
What do you think you learned? What were the lessons that came out of those times?
Wylie: One of the things for me was the importance of building relationships and letting that be a foundation for dialogue. If you know someone you get a sense of their heart, and it’s not easy to be angry and to yell at them because of their position. You’re more inclined to really listen and to understand, even if you don’t agree.
That continues to be one of the things that’s missing in our public dialogue today. It’s worse now than it was 25 years ago, when we started this group, dialoguing within the context of a connected relationship.
What we were trying to address was the shrill advocacy, going at each other from different sides of the gay marriage debate. Now we see that and much more — this shrill advocacy instead of real discussion in policy on immigration, black-white race issues, Christian-Islamic issues.
White: When I discovered Jim Dobson was from Oklahoma, well anybody from Oklahoma is all right. When I retired in 2005, Jim Dobson came to my retirement even though we’d locked horns, more than once over many issues.
Moore: It’s the core relationships, when you take the time to get to know each other first, regardless of the viewpoints and differences. … It really did shake me of how I engage with someone who has a radically different view. When you ask questions and listen, you find there’s always commonality, always points where you can come together on. I think that’s what that group accomplished in very significant ways.
Why do you think the landscape has gotten worse?
Wylie: Unfortunately, there have been factions who have grandstanded about their position, and different positions have become increasingly polarized. So the example that’s set is one that really lacks respect or cares about the other side. Whether it’s for fundraising or votes, it’s about shooting zingers. We can speculate how social media has contributed, but at the core, we are missing leaders who are willing to try to do what we’re talking about.
Hanifen: Everybody’s insecure now because of so many things going on. If you try to motivate somebody to do something, fear works a lot faster than love. Love lasts longer, but if you just have a sound bite to get through, you use fear as your motivator. That really upsets me.
Wylie: There’s a lot to be afraid of right now. If I didn’t come from a view of faith, I would be without any hope right now. There’s so much going on in the world situation and nationally.
Hanifen: One thing about our group was we got to know each other well enough to admit our shortcomings.
Moore: There was a level of trust.
Should religion and politics come together or be separate?
Hanifen: I have a theory. Politics is supposed to be the art of compromise or the art of the possible, and faith draws a bottom line from which we want to go. When you have a faith perspective, you have a moral perspective, and there are certain things you don’t cross.
When the political scene comes up against the faith scene, you don’t find yourself able to compromise with those with whom you disagree. People have to make decisions without agreeing. Politics is always about that.
When we (Community Concerns) had to make a decision, we had to do it without agreeing, on the political or moral scene.
Moore: It was higher, deeper, than where we stood on the issues.
Wylie : The U.S. Supreme Court just issued a landmark decision on the Masterpiece Cake Shop out of Denver. That has been a culmination of 30 years of significant positive developments in the law regarding religious liberty and 30 years of significant development in the laws of sexual liberty. Those two have been on an intersecting path.
It didn’t resolve everything at all but that case, that decision written by Justice (Anthony) Kennedy, one of his last before retirement, he talked about the need for a religious viewpoint and a different political viewpoint leading to basically “get along,” to coincide. Both are important, both need to be respected. One doesn’t trump the other.
It was argued which was going be higher, a social-cultural political viewpoint or a religious viewpoint … the (Colorado) Civil Rights Commission said civil rights should always trump religious liberty. In that (Supreme Court) decision, (the court majority) said they both need to be respected, they’re equally important and we need to work that out. I thought Justice Kennedy hit that one pretty squarely on the head.
Describe today’s religious persecution.
Yousufi: The Jews have been on the receiving end more, Muslims are second behind that and LGBT are third. The number of incidents has gone up significantly year to year since (President) Trump got elected.
These are people that consider themselves more patriotic or more religiously pure than anyone else — those are the two sources of persecution.
The solution, from the religious side, lies in the faith. Christianity, or Judaism or Islam does not preach you should persecute minorities. It’s up to the religious leaders to remove that thought and (teach) that it’s not patriotic to attack people just because they have a different faith or a different ethnicity. That’s not being done.
Is there anything like a Community Concerns group today?
Multiple voices: No.
White: One of the things that happened in the last 25 years has been known as ‘bowling alone.’ The face-to-face, intimate groups that were in existence years ago have gone away, so we don’t have the chance to be together. I’m not sure how to reconstruct it.
Why did they go away?
Hanifen: Some of that is the charismatic leader. When leadership changes, vision tends to change.
Moore: It’s about making time.
White: Social media is part of the problem.
How do you reconcile faith with some of the things coming out of the Trump administration?
White: I think the level of civility has decreased because of Trump, and people are simply shrill these days. I thought it was very interesting with President Bush the first’s funeral.
Every speaker talked about what a gracious man he was and how he spoke, which is a way of saying our current president is not civil, not gracious, not understanding, not forgiving. Whereas President Bush was somebody who was told by his mother don’t you use the ‘I’ word. What a difference.
Hanifen: It’s how you teach as much as the words you speak, so (setting an) example is really important.
What role should religious leaders play in trying to unite our country, our community?
Moore: We have a responsibility to show love, respect, civility, and listening. Acceptance in the sense that we can agree to disagree. I do think leadership is a key part of all of what we’re talking about.
Right now in our society, at the highest level of leadership across the board, there’s a lot of incivility and disrespect. We have a reason to show a different way.
Yousufi: That would take time for people to get together and build relationships. We’ve tried to open dialogue with some of the evangelical churches, and they won’t even talk to us. They don’t want to know what Islam is about; they’ve already made up their minds.
We are trying to plant the seed to get some sort of Muslim-Christian-Jewish dialogue going again. It’s in the early stages.
Moore: The Covenant of Mutual Respect makes a powerful statement. I think it’s every bit as relevant today as it was then. It was a profound statement of unity in the midst of differing viewpoints. It caught people’s attention.
What made it work, 26 years ago?
Moore: Key leadership and the priority of making the time, especially in the midst of what was going on culturally in our city at the time.
Hanifen: We had the same basic care for the whole community — that was in everybody’s hearts. Get out of your heads, get into your heart.
