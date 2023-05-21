BEMOWO PISKIE, Poland • A barrage of shells, rockets and machine-gun fire blasted into distant targets Friday afternoon, filling the air with constant explosions near a critical borderland where former members of the Soviet Union are connected to the rest of NATO by a small strip of land between a Russian province and Belarus, a Russian ally.

As Russia’s war on Ukraine stretches into 15 months, the exercise proved thousands of troops could surge into the area less than 90 miles from Poland's border with Kaliningrad, a Russian province.

“Exercises like this inspire confidence that we can fight and win … ” said Major Gen. David Hodne of the U.S. 4th Infantry Division from Fort Carson. "Our rocket and cannon artillery can fire together. Our brigades can maneuver together. Our divisions can lead together,” Hodne said, speaking to troops after the combined U.S.-NATO exercise.

During the finale of the show of force, two Polish F-16s roared across the gray sky, followed later by a handful of American Apache attack helicopters firing rockets, showing how they would work in tandem with ground troops, including those firing tanks, Strykers, Bradleys and other heavy artillery into green, open fields surrounded by the dense woods recently soaked with rain.

The massive live-fire demonstration extended far beyond what a ground observer could see, including launches from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, like the ones recently purchased by Poland from the U.S.

Some of the blasts rattled a nearby tower as thousands of troops from Croatia, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States showed their combined strength at the military exercise called Griffin Shock, where a NATO division command took control of U.S. Army units for the first time.

The Multinational Division Northeast took command of about 2,000 U.S. troops from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment who drove Strykers and other heavy equipment from their base in Germany over three days to quickly expand the NATO battle group of about 1,000 troops already in Poland to a brigade-sized force of more than 3,000. The surge of troops met a goal outlined during NATO’s Madrid summit in 2022.

Polish Minister of National Defense and Deputy Prime Minister Mariusz Blasczak said the exercise shows the close collaboration among NATO forces following a shorter display Friday morning, when Apache helicopters buzzed low over the Polish press corps.

“It is a very strong message to send to Russia,” he said, through a Polish military interpreter. The recent exercise is one of many in the region.

Hodne called the exercise deterrence but not an intended provocation, in an interview.

“We will make no apologies for training for the defense of NATO,” he said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, millions of refugees have fled to Poland and the country has been investing heavily in its military.

Poland’s first HIMARS have already arrived in the country and will be stationed in the northeastern quadrant of the country. Poland is also in discussions to buy 96 Apache helicopters, Blasczak said.

The new firepower could help defend the Suwalki Gap, a short, 60-mile border that connects the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to Poland and the rest of NATO. The three states gained their independence from the Soviet Union in the early 1990s.

Following Russia's invasion of Crimea in 2014, NATO has been stepping up defenses in the area, establishing four permanent battle groups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

The Polish battle group saw its ranks swell for the exercise at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area with a huge array of international equipment, including U.S. howitzers, enormous M1 Abrams tanks, Polish tanks that can spend five minutes underwater to cross rivers, and U.K. Jackals, light and fast armored trucks with open tops.

The 4th Infantry Division headquarters staff planned, oversaw, and coordinated the exercise on an accelerated schedule. The division did not participate as part of the fighting force with artillery; rather, a relatively small group of people worked at high levels on organization and ensuring safety and allowed the NATO division to largely take the lead, Hodne said.

For Hodne, the exercise is part of the region maturing from NATO planting political flags into multinational fighting forces.

“They're living together, eating together, training together. It's really wonderful to see how far they have come since the last time I saw them in 2014,” he said.

To put the progress on display and bring more than 3,000 people together for the exercise took extensive planning, 4th Infantry Division Majors Katie Haapala and Nick Lund said.

The aircraft, HIMARS and every other major element took hundreds of man-hours to organize, Lund said. For example, originally all the land for training was reserved for other training and the Strykers didn’t get the go-ahead to come from Germany until May 12.

“Everything was in flux for 60 days,” Lund said.

But it all fell into place, for leaders to watch on the third floor of a tower at a training ground in front of them and on multiple screens to view those training fields out of sight.

While overseeing the work, the 4th Infantry Division staff members worked out of a new modular mobile command post made up of multiple, stark white rooms that can be rapidly rolled into place.

Up muddy, metal steps, underneath camouflage tenting, soldiers work in the command post on gathering and processing intelligence, tracking all current activity, and ensuring air and ground troops are well-coordinated and don’t hurt each other.

When you are bringing troops from different countries together that can mean helping to manage technical problems such as computer systems that need to be integrated, working through differing international procedures, and overcoming language and cultural barriers, numerous officers explained.

As part of that team, 4th Infantry Division Lt. Col. Chris Colbert, in the Joint Air Ground Aviation Center, planned for safe routes in the sky for Apache pilots. In a battle scenario, those pilots need safe spaces, where they won’t be hit by friendly fire, like a hamster tube in the sky to safely enter and exit the battle space.

Since the Army has transitioned away from counterinsurgency battles in Afghanistan and is preparing for traditional war, the threat of air defense weapons is much higher, he said.

“We can't assume that we've got air superiority, air supremacy,” Colbert said.

At the same time, many nations are more interested in multinational training events to increase their ability to work with allied nations and working with the some of the same people again and again is helping to build relationships, he said.

“So it's more working with colleagues, as opposed to allies you just never met before,” he said.

To help establish those relationships, Col. Davius Vaicikauskas, the chief of staff for NATO's Multinational Division Northeast, said they held a “strategic barbecue” with about 60 people for the exercise.

Some of the cultural understanding comes down to understanding terms differently, he said. For example, soldiers from Lithuania, Germany and Poland might understand the term mission command a little bit differently.

“So we need to build this unity of understanding,” he said.

In Lithuania, all the efforts to boost military numbers and exercises have been appreciated, he said.

“Despite the war in Ukraine, they're calm. … Because they see that there is a pool of forces constantly exercising and, in case of war, they would be ready,” he said.

After days of rehearsals and the action-packed roughly hourlong finale of Griffin Shock, the heavy equipment rolled off the training fields in a hurry, the observation room in the tower was completely cleared out in short order, and the modular command post was getting packed up to roll out.

But it's just a localized pause in a large continued push for more training across Europe.

From April 22 through June 23, a separate training exercise known as Defender 23 will feature more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multinational service members from 20 nations to similarly show how combat power can gather in Eastern Europe.

Continued training is key, Hodne said, in his closing statements.

"There is no magic on game day," he said.