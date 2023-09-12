Presumably, the Broncos would begin the new beginning with victories over the Raiders and the Commanders, then eagerly await future games against such teams as the Jets, the Lions, the Packers, the Browns, the Bears and the Texans. And surely they would split with the three divisional opponents and beat the Vikings and the Patriots at home.

Not so fast there, Bucky.

The Raiders and the Commanders won in the NFL’s Week 1, as did the Jets (without Aaron Rodgers), the Lions (over the defending champion Chiefs), the Packers and the Browns. And the Dolphins, who will be the Broncos’ third adversary of the season and first on the road, defeated the Chargers Sunday.

The Broncos don’t have a schedule of easy marks. Former Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels beat them for the third straight time. The Broncos’ former defensive coordinator, Jack Del Rio, is in the same capacity with the Commanders, and linebackers coach Steve Russ played at the Air Force Academy and was with the Broncos’ 1997-98 Super Bowl champions.

Washington’s assistant head coach-offensive coordinator will need no introduction to the Broncos or Colorado. Hello, Eric Bieniemy.

The Dolphins employ two former Broncos head coaches, two other ex-Broncos assistants, an ex-Broncos receiver and a one-time Broncos ballboy, then intern, on their staff. Vic Fangio, in Denver 2019-21, is the defensive coordinator, and Eric Studesville, who was the Broncos’ interim coach after McDaniels was fired, is Miami’s associated head coach/running backs coach. Offensive line coach Butch Barry had that job last season with the Broncos, and linebackers coach Erik Slowik was an assistant in Denver for four seasons. Wes Welker played briefly for the Broncos, and head coach Mike McDaniel attended Broncos’ training camps in Greeley as a kid before being a ballboy, then an intern, and later an assistant under both Mike Shanahan and Kyle Shanahan. Jon Embree played with the Broncos and was Colorado’s head coach.

Guess who — Nathaniel Hackett — is the Jets’ offensive coordinator who called plays Monday night when the Jets recovered from of the loss of Rodgers for the season. Hackett and Sean Payton will not be exchanging handshakes or coaching recipes. Jets wide receivers coach Zach Azzani was a Broncos assistant the past five seasons.

Tyke Tolbert, the Bears’ passing game coordinator, was a longtime wide receivers coach with the Broncos. Browns senior offensive assistant Bill Musgrave was an all-state quarterback in Colorado, a Broncos’ backup QB and later the Broncos’ offensive coordinator. Bills assistant quarterbacks coach Marc Lubick is the son of the greatest Colorado State coach of all time, Sonny Lubick, and a former Broncos assistant.

The Vikings’ two offensive line coaches are Chris Kuper and Justin Rascati, who came from Denver. Kuper was a starting guard for the Broncos for eight seasons. Ben McDaniels, who was on the Broncos’ staff with his brother Josh, is an offensive assistant with the Texans.

The Lions’ cornerback coach is Dre Bly, who spent two seasons as a player with the Broncos.

And the team’s senior defensive assistant is a fellow named John Fox, the Broncos’ head coach in Super Bowl 48.

The Broncos will play the Raiders, McDaniels and special teams coach Tom McMahon, who served in Denver for four seasons, again in the season’s final game.

Missing from that list is another former Broncos head coach who was on the downside Sunday. Vance Joseph is, of course, the Broncos’ defensive coordinator.

The last game he won as a Broncos coach was Dec. 2, 2018. He dropped the final four in Denver before being fired. When he was defensive coordinator of the Cardinals in 2022, they fell in their final seven.

His defense Sunday allowed only 17 points, but the Raiders had just seven possessions. They scored a touchdown on the first after the Broncos’ unorthodox, unsuccessful onside kick to start the season. The Raiders kicked a field goal in the second quarter, took a knee at halftime, turned the ball over on an interception, and added the final touchdown of the game in the fourth, then used up the final 5:08 on the clock on the last possession with kneel-downs.

Considering all the respectable teams and former Broncos coaches ahead, Joseph will need his amazing Technicolor dreamcoat and a metal-jacket defense.