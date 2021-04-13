The Broncos will not be participating in voluntary workouts this off-season.
In a statement through the NFLPA, Broncos players announced Tuesday that they will not join voluntary off-season workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming the first team to publicly address the ongoing off-season battle between the NFL and the NFLPA. Workouts were set to start April 19.
"With offseason programs starting in less than a week and without adequate protocols in place in order for us players to return safely, we will be exercising our right to not participate in voluntary offseason workouts," the players said in the statement. "COVID-19 remains a serious threat to our families and to our communities and it makes no sense for us as players to put ourselves a risk during this dead period."
The players' decision came over the last couple days, as veteran players like kicker Brandon McManus and safety Justin Simmons met with their teammates and the NFLPA to discuss not participating, according to several team sources. The players decided Monday night that it wanted to release statement through the NFLPA that they would not be participating in any voluntary on-field workouts, but that players who are currently rehabbing will still be allowed in the team facility to work out.
The vote to not participate was not fully unanimous, though. Linebacker Alexander Johnson replied to the statement on Twitter saying, "Hell nah!! I’m not with the COVID-19 excuses... Plan Pandemic!!" While McManus defended the decision: "How can we test 65 players, meet, lift in a CBA agreed upon 4hr window? Do players have to come in on Sunday to test. Wouldn’t that make it mandatory and not voluntary anymore?"
Below is the full statement from the Broncos players, which explains their decision:
“Playing in the NFL is a dream of our players who work tirelessly year-round to perform in America’s greatest game. With offseason programs starting in less than a week and without adequate protocols in place in order for us players to return safely, we will be exercising our right to not participate in voluntary offseason workouts.
“COVID-19 remains a serious threat to our families and to our communities and it makes no sense for us as players to put ourselves a risk during this dead period. Positivity rates in our city are higher than they were at this time last year and we know players have been infected at club facilities in recent weeks.
“Despite having a completely virtual offseason last year, the quality of play across the NFL was better than ever by almost every measure. We hope players across the NFL work with our union as we did to get all of the facts so every player can make an informed decision.”
In a hot topic for the NFL and players' union this offseason, the league has pushed for a normal offseason, but many players sought to replicate last year's protocols, including a fully virtual offseason. The Broncos players were the first to announce they won't participate in offseason workouts, with Seahawks releasing a similar statement minutes later. Meanwhile, the NFL and its player's union are negotiating a resolution, with the NFLPA releasing a statement this week encouraging players to not participate in voluntary workouts.
This isn't the first time this has come up, either. Many Broncos players addressed offseason workouts earlier this year when NFLPA President J.C. Tretter called for an end to all offseason workouts in December.
"If there is a way to safely have those things for the individual teams, I feel like that is something that we should do because the game's already hard enough with everything going on," Simmons said Dec. 31, 2020. "I think limiting practices and meetings and things of that nature in the offseason would only hurt."
This decision could potentially hurt players' paychecks, too, such as outside linebacker Von Miller, who has $500,000 workout bonus he receives for attending voluntary off-season workouts. But even bigger than that is the consequences it could have on the team as a whole.
The Broncos are a relatively young team that could probably use the offseason practices and some of the younger players said as much at the end of last season.
"There's pros and cons to it. On a team like the Saints where it's a veteran team—they’ve all been together for a while—they probably really don't need OTAs, they probably just more focus on getting their bodies right," wide receiver Tim Patrick said Jan. 1, 2021. "But a team like us, I think we're the youngest offense in the league, we could have definitely benefited from it. If they want to do some new rule where like only the rookies and the younger guys have to show up, that'll be cool. I'm about to go into year four so hopefully I don't fall in that category."
Maybe no one needs this offseason more than a guy like quarterback Drew Lock, who will likely be fighting for his starting spot next season.
"Just knowing what I'm going to see and knowing where I need to get the ball, it can only get better from here—more reps in OTAs, more reps in training camp, and then go into a game super confident," Lock said Jan. 4, 2021. "It's going to start with the way that I play and this offseason I'm going to make sure that I can come back ready to roll."
And now that offseason appears to be in flux.