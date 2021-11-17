DENVER — Sometimes, when a team loses like the Broncos did Sunday, it's best to play again as soon as possible to get that feeling of defeat out of their system.
But the Broncos don't have that option this week, as it's their one week off during the 17-game schedule. And while the 30-13 loss will likely be in their minds this week, some Broncos believe the bye week has come at the right moment.
“This bye week is actually at a perfect time," defensive end Shelby Harris said. "It’s a time where we’re 5-5 right now and yeah — go away. Stop thinking about this stuff for a little bit. Go relax, have a mental rest, and come back though. Because this seven-game stretch is going to be a crucial seven-game stretch. You need to go out and relax, clear your mind and, when we come back here, we’re coming to run them off.
"I really think that for us this is literally the perfect bye week. Rest your bodies, rest your mind, come back and let’s do it.”
The Broncos have been on a rollercoaster that last two weeks, upsetting the Super Bowl-contending Cowboys in Dallas two weeks ago and following it up with a clunker against the average-at-best Eagles in Denver.
“Pretty much getting past this game and moving onto the Chargers," center Lloyd Cushenberry said. "It’s a big divisional matchup we have coming up, have to move on. These past two weeks just goes to show you that you never know what happens in the NFL. It’s any given Sunday, like I said last Sunday against the Cowboys. Anybody can get got every single game. You have to come out no matter what the record is, no matter who’s starting, who’s out or what the situation is. Anybody can win any game against any opponent.”
The good news for the Broncos is this is the first time since 2017 they head into the bye without a losing record. And they still have a lot in front of them, sitting only one game back of first place in the AFC West with five division games remaining.
The key now is to not let one loss become several, like the Broncos did earlier this season with a four-game losing streak.
“I mean, we’ve just got to get back to work," coach Vic Fangio said. "Coaches first and foremost, and then get our guys ready to play. We just need to have some good things happen to us, which will come through better coaching and better playing."
The Broncos won't practice this week, holding virtual meetings Monday and Wednesday before being dismissed for the bye.
But come Monday, the Broncos hope to feel fresh and rejuvenated, as an important stretch of the season begins.
"We still have a lot of football left," Cushenberry said. "We’re 5-5, not where we want to be or where we saw ourselves being, but we have a lot of football left. We can do a lot of good things the rest of the season.”