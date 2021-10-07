ENGLEWOOD • Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will practice on a limited basis Thursday after suffering a concussion Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Vic Fangio said.
Bridgewater was hit in the head late in the first half against Baltimore and didn't return in the second half, being replaced by Drew Lock. Bridgewater didn't practice Wednesday, but coaches say his condition has improved during the week. Fangio said Bridgewater was still limited by rules set in the league's concussion protocol, but is allowed to participate on a limited basis and take some first team reps Thursday. Bridgewater could be cleared Friday and be a full practice participant.
Bridgewater will have to pass a concussion to fly on Saturday with the team.
"He's obviously in the protocol so there's only certain things that we can and cannot do with him," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. "He was able to do some stuff yesterday, he's going to do more today. I think he's trending in the right direction. But it's also important that the backup gets his work, so in a case like last week, if you go in and you have to play, you have to play at a high level."
Miller impressed by Williams
Outside linebacker Von Miller knows a thing or two about tackling physical running backs. But even he, now in year 11, has been impressed by rookie running back Javonte Williams.
“Man, the guy is so incredible when it comes to breaking tackles," Miller said. "I just wanted to test it out one day. I tried to trip him in the hallway, and he just kind of like rolled off it and kept going. He just has a sixth sense when it comes to breaking tackles. He’s just incredible. His center of center of balance is incredible. I’ve never seen a play like that. I’ve been in the league 11 years. I’ve never seen a guy break tackles for 40 yards straight and then almost tumble into the endzone. He’s a hell of a player for us."
Patrick looking for response
Wide receiver Tim Patrick has become one of the Broncos' most important weapons, with receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler suffering injuries. But he's also become one of the team's most vocal leaders, and right now, he's telling his teammates they need to respond Sunday in Pittsburgh.
“Honestly, we got the taste of winning. After winning all of our preseason games — even though it’s preseason — and winning our first three games, everybody forgot that feeling of losing, and nobody liked it," Patrick said. "There wasn’t much that needed to be said. We just need to get back on track. We had a lot of small mistakes that we’re fixing this week, and we’re going to go out to Pittsburgh and handle business.”
Injury report
Other than Bridgewater, the Broncos had six other players who were limited in Thursday's practice: running back Melvin Gordon (lower leg), receiver/returner Diontae Spencer (chest), cornerback Pat Surtain II (chest), linebacker Baron Browning (back), right guard Graham Glasgow (knee) and outside linebacker Andrew Mintze (hamstring). Fangio said Gordon and Glasgow are trending toward playing Sunday.
The one surprise injury was tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who did not practice Thursday and Fangio said may not play Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury in practice Wednesday.