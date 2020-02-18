It's a repeat performance for The Broadmoor and a handful of other Colorado Springs properties in AAA's annual ratings of hotels and restaurants.
AAA, the nationwide travel organization, awarded The Broadmoor five diamonds for the 44th consecutive year as part of its 2020 ratings released Wednesday. The internationally known resort on the Springs' southwest side is the only property in the world to receive AAA’s highest rating each year since the diamond system began in 1976.
The recognition from AAA comes a week after the Forbes Travel Guide awarded its five-star, top rating to The Broadmoor for the 60th straight year.
In Colorado, AAA also awarded five diamonds to The Little Nell in Aspen and the Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons in Denver. All are repeat, five-diamond winners.
AAA also awarded four diamonds to 43 hotels in Colorado. Those recipients include The Cliff House at Pikes Peak in Manitou Springs, the Cheyenne Mountain Resort, The Mining Exchange and the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs. They were joined this year by newcomer The Lodge at Flying Horse in Colorado Springs.
Among restaurants, AAA awarded five diamonds to The Broadmoor's Penrose Room — the only restaurant in the state to receive the top honor. The Penrose Room has received five diamonds every year since 2007.
Locally, The Cliff House Dining Room and The Summit at The Broadmoor were among 18 restaurants statewide to receive four diamonds.
AAA Colorado spokesman Skyler McKinley said the list of repeat four- and five-diamond winners is especially impressive because the travel organization will change its inspection rules to keep up with travelers' tastes.
"When you're talking about decades on a list, at the five- or four-diamond level, it means that you've committed to providing that service," McKinley said. "The commitment is not necessarily to the trappings of the award, but to being the kind of place that's going to win this every year."
AAA's five-diamond properties undergo unannounced, in-person inspections and anonymous overnight stays for hotels. A panel of experts also reviews the properties as an additional step.
Four-diamond hotels and restaurants, meanwhile, are expected to be "refined and stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities, and a high degree of hospitality, service, and attention to detail," according to AAA.
The Broadmoor is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette.