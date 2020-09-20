DENVER — The injuries are piling up for the Broncos.
Now it's quarterback Drew Lock, who is expected to miss 2-6 weeks with the shoulder injury he suffered Sunday in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter. Lock said he will undergo an MRI on Monday to gauge the severity of the injury.
Worst-case scenario under that projection, the starting quarterback would miss games against the Bucs, Jets, Patriots, Dolphins and Chiefs. The Broncos have a bye in Week 8.
Lock was injured when he appeared to extend his right, throwing shoulder on a hard fall to the turf in the first quarter at Heinz Field. Lock was sacked and fumbled on the play. ESPN reported the injury is a sprained AC joint.
"I am optimistic," Lock said immediately after the game on a Zoom call with reporters.
At least he is. The Broncos' list of injuries reads like a list of the team's Pro Bowlers: Von Miller, Courtland Sutton, A.J. Bouye, Phillip Lindsay.
And now Lock.
"As a backup quarterback it's my job to be ready at all times," said Jeff Driskel, who replaced Lock and finished with 18-of-34 passing for 256 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Next on the Broncos' depth chart are Driskel and former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien.