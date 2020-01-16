The mood was tense and the competition fierce Thursday in an upper-level-math classroom at the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, where an abacus replaces a calculator and white canes hang on a coat rack.
Clacking keys, returning carriages, ringing bells and crackling paper being pulled out of braille writers filled the air.
But the blind and visually impaired students weren’t paying attention to the cacophony of their work.
With bent heads, the students concentrated on listening to an article about the transition from high school to college, then typed the words on manual braille machines.
“My ears are buzzing,” 15-year-old Alacia Bates said, pulling out ear buds that allowed her to hear the article she was translating into braille.
Students had just finished the first “speed and accuracy” portion of the annual Braille Challenge.
“I think I messed up — how do you spell ophthalmologist?” asked Alacia, who has a progressive eye disease that has slowly darkened her vision.
The event, sponsored by the Braille Institute, is the nation’s only academic competition specifically for blind and visually impaired students in the United States and Canada.
The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind is one of 54 regional host sites for this year’s challenge, which culminates in June with national finals, held in California.
From first grade through high school, students’ skills are measured in braille reading comprehension, proofreading, graph and chart analysis, spelling, and speed and accuracy.
The timed test is hard, said junior Jake Weatherby, who is competing for his third year.
“You have to listen to words and type at the same time,” he said.
For the charts and graphs section, students must accurately read and analyze graphs and charts in braille, which is even tougher, students said.
Seventeen-year-old Jake began learning braille when he was 11, in Chinese, his native language. But now, he reads and writes using American braille.
“It’s really important for us to show our best skills for the challenge,” he said. “I cannot read print, so I read braille.
“For people who are blind, it’s important to feel the texture of the braille — that’s how we learn different words and how to read and spell.”
A total of 25 students who use braille participated in Thursday’s event, and other students did activities such as playing braille Uno and braille Twister as part of a school-wide celebration of the communication method.
The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind has hosted the competition for 17 years, said spokeswoman Diane Taylor.
Regardless of whether students qualify for the national level, the school awards first, second and third prizes in each category, said Jamie Lugo, principal of the School for the Blind.
A group of nationally certified transcribers judge the work and will release the results Feb. 4, she said.
“You hear people say braille might become obsolete, but we don’t believe that,” Lugo said. “It’s so important to literacy to emphasize keeping the braille code alive.”
Christina Cortes, a secondary science teacher of blind and visually impaired students and who is blind herself, said the contest is “something we look forward to every year.”
The event enables students to “experience healthy competition with their peers, where they can compete on equal footing, and practice and showcase their braille literacy skills,” she said.
It also promotes braille awareness, Cortes said.
A braille writer is similar to a typewriter but has just six large keys and a space bar. The keys punch raised dots onto paper, representing specific characters that blind and visually impaired people feel with their fingers to interpret words.
Braille has changed in recent years to become unified and universal to all spoken languages, Cortes said.
“I’d never say it’s easy and simple to learn,” she said.
“Our students learn it at a young age and continue to learn through middle school and into high school until they are proficient, so they can read and write throughout their lives.”