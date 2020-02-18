Tuesday’s bankruptcy filing by the national corporate office of the Boy Scouts of America has not interrupted activities or business at the local Pikes Peak Council of Boy Scouts of America, according to Scout Executive Jim Machamer.
All meetings, activities, district and council events, and service projects “are taking place as usual,” he said in a statement. “In short, there should be no change to the local scouting experience.”
The Pikes Peak Council, which in 2019 served 6,046 youths in 241 units, is not included in the restructuring, Machamer said. The restructuring is in response to nationwide sexual abuse cases of Scouts by adults in the program.
Thus, the programming, financial support, facilities and administrative assistance the local council provides to troops and packs, as well as individual Scouts, will not be affected, he said.
“The Pikes Peak Council is separate and distinct from the national organization,” Machamer said, adding that Boy Scout “camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council.”
At least 11 Boy Scout camps operate in Colorado.
The bankruptcy protection is designed to equitably compensate sexual abuse victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission in the future, according to a national news release from the Irving, Texas, headquartered organization.
Boy Scouts of America intends to use the Chapter 11 process to create a Victims Compensation Trust to fairly compensate victims.
No lawsuits claiming sexual abuse are pending in El Paso, Teller, Park, Pueblo or Denver counties, according to court records. Cases involving Boy Scouts in the region include a protection order in El Paso County in 2002 and two personal injury lawsuits in Pueblo County in 2008.
John Trcka, Scout master of Troop 70 in Black Forest, doesn’t expect any impacts locally from the national development.
“Time will tell, but I have a feeling Boy Scouts as usual will continue to march forward,” he said.
Trcka is also not turning his back on the opportunity to “serve young men and families.”
“This makes me want to redouble the effort to sticking in instead of giving up,” he said.
About 90% of pending and asserted abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America relate to incidents that occurred more than 30 years ago, the organization said.
“The BSA cares deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologizes to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting,” Roger Mosby, president and CEO, said in the release.
“While we know nothing can undo the tragic abuse that victims suffered, we believe the Chapter 11 process — with the proposed trust structure — will provide equitable compensation to all victims while maintaining the BSA’s important mission.”
Current policies include mandatory youth protection training and background checks for all volunteers and staff, prohibiting one-on-one interaction between youth and adults, and requiring any suspected abuse be reported to law enforcement.
The centralized youth protection training that was born out of the nationwide claims of molestation is "a best in class," Trcka said. "It's the type of training all organizations should have for people who deal with youth."
The organization has been weathering other changes. Boy Scouts of America took a hit on Jan. 1 when the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints pulled 400,000 youths from the nationwide ranks, forming its own organization instead.
Allowing girls to join is increasing membership, however. Locally, the Pikes Peak Council had 300 girls in Cub Scouts packs in 2019 and 101 girls participating in nine troops for youths 11 to 18 years old.
The Pikes Peak Council operates on a $2.4 million annual budget and does not receive funding from the national council, according to Machamer.
A $60 registration fee participants pay is forwarded to the national office to fund liability insurance, program materials, safety standards, youth protection and personal safety training, and other services to councils nationwide.
The Pikes Peak Council also pays a service fee to the national council for human resource-related assistance.
Any donations that are marked for restricted use, such as to the Investment in Character program, will not be used to compensate victims or cover legal fees, the nonprofit organization said.
For more information on the bankruptcy, visit www.BSArestructuring.org.