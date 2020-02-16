Howling for more on sled dogs?

The second annual Woof Creek Challenge race, a two-day sled dog and skijor race, is March 7 and 8 at Rio Grande Club and Resort, 0285 Rio Grande Club Trail, South Fork.

For more about the sport of sled dog racing in Colorado, check out the Rocky Mountain Sled Dog Club, at rmsdc.org and on Facebook, and the Colorado Mountain Mushers, at colomtnmushers.org.