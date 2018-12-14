One of the nation’s largest Western apparel retailers will put its brand on Colorado Springs’ newest live-music venue.
California-based Boot Barn, which has two Western and work wear stores in the Springs, has acquired naming rights to the facility being developed by the owners of the Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern, said J.W. Roth, who heads the company that operates the restaurant and music venue.
Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, as the intimate venue will be called, will open in mid-February, a few weeks after construction is completed and audiovisual and other systems are tested, Roth said. The facility is being built next to the restaurant and near the Bass Pro Shops in the Polaris Pointe retail center, southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard.
Boot Barn Hall will specialize in country music and Southern rock — the only style of music Roth likes and the only music the venue will host, he said jokingly.
“They’re really promoters of country and western music,” Roth said of Boot Barn. “They’re one of the biggest, if not the biggest, retailers of Western and work wear in the country. They were just a natural fit for us.”
Roth declined to disclose terms of the agreement with Boot Barn. The retailer operates 232 stores in 31 states, selling Western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. Boot Barn has a store at Polaris Pointe and at 5625 N. Academy Blvd.; it also will have a small outlet inside the music venue, Roth said.
Boot Barn already is a country music supporter through partnerships with singers Miranda Lambert and Brad Paisley, according to the retailers; its naming rights agreement with Bourbon Brothers signals it’s entering the venue side of the business.
“This sponsorship reflects our continuing commitment to country music and the western lifestyle,” Mike Love, Boot Barn’s senior vice president of stores, said in a statement. He couldn’t be reached for additional comment. “We’re excited to partner with Bourbon Brothers to bring a VIP experience to country music fans.”
Along with the Boot Barn deal, Bourbon Brothers expects to announce more sponsorships and partnerships with large companies and Colorado Springs businesses, Roth said.
As envisioned, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers will be a 15,000-square-foot, mid-size music venue that will accommodate 400 to 1,200 concert-goers, depending on seating configurations.
International, national, regional and local musicians are expected to play at the venue, which will include a 7,000-square-foot patio, five fire pits, TVs and a 100-foot indoor and outdoor bar. The Bourbon Brothers restaurant will serve provide food and beverage service.
The first act to play Boot Barn Hall on Feb. 14-15: the Frontmen of Country, which features the lead singers from Lonestar, Restless Heart and Little Texas, Roth said. The venue will have its grand opening March 8-9, with acts still being determined, he said.
Tickets can be purchased on the venue’s website, www.bootbarnhall.com, where information about upcoming concerts and events will be posted.
In addition to small concerts, Boot Barn Hall will host proms, wedding receptions, fundraisers, corporate gatherings and other events, Roth said. It also will feature a farmer’s market — Farmers and Crafters — that will house up to 96 vendor booths.