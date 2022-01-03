A new requirement that all fully vaccinated students and staff at Colorado College who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot do so is causing concern among some students, who have indicated they may not comply.
And it’s unclear what the ramifications of noncompliance will be.
About sixteen of the school’s Division 1 hockey players are reluctant to get the booster, multiple sources told The Gazette, even though it’s been encouraged by the coaching staff. Fears surrounding the link between vaccinations and heart problems in young men were cited.
"If student-athletes have questions, then we need to help provide information as far as why we think having a booster essentially gives you the best shot at continuing to participate and continuing to eliminate any disruption in your participation,” CC athletic director Lesley Irvine said.
"We're not trying to shut down conversation or concern that’s being brought forward by parents or students or staff or faculty."
Rumors are circulating that one player also had his access to at least one dining hall and dormitory blocked, sources said. Irvine said she was unaware of this rumor.
Officials at the private liberal arts school north of downtown Colorado Springs dispute it.
“All students, staff, and faculty have access to buildings,” reads an email from the CC COVID-19 Policy and Implementation Committee, in response to questions The Gazette sent Monday.
An unrelated programming problem with some key cards last weekend has been resolved, the email said.
Some of the school’s 2,100 students returned to classes on Monday, more will start a 10-day academic session on Jan. 11 and all students will begin the spring semester on Jan. 24.
Monday was the deadline for uploading documentation with proof of a booster, and it’s unclear what the consequences will be for those who decide to not get a booster shot. The committee did not directly answer the question.
Irvine said the college leadership met Monday morning.
"I think it’s really a starting point for us to say the policy is in place," Irvine said. "The intention is certainly not to be overly restrictive as far as, 'You need to get it done by X.' We need to have conversations with people and make sure they understand the why.”
According to the Colorado College website, if those who are eligible for a booster don’t upload documentation of booster proof, “Gold Card access will be restricted.”
Gold Cards serve as Colorado College identification cards and allow entrance to residence halls and room doors. It’s also a way of procuring goods and services on campus, including meals.
Students who refuse to submit to regular COVID testing — a campus practice since August 2020 — have been notified that they may lose key-card access to campus buildings if they don’t participate, said the email sent to The Gazette. They are contacted by phone, email and text to let them know they need to be tested or set up a testing account.
Colorado College athletics are still currently following 10-day isolation guidelines, which according to sources will cause at least one hockey player to miss a weekend road series.
College officials said they are awaiting guidance from the local health department on whether higher-education institutions should maintain a 10-day quarantine or reduce the length to five days.
Initial communication from college officials said exemptions to the booster requirement for those who are fully vaccinated will not be allowed.
“Most eligible members of the campus community have received a booster shot,” but specific numbers are not yet in, said the email from the college. “Most people have been happy to comply, because the requirement reduces risk for everyone on campus.”
As of Dec. 28, 98% of faculty, 90% of staff and 96.7% of students were fully vaccinated, the campus COVID portal reports.
Students and employees received an email last week saying that in addition to requiring booster shots, school-provided KN95 or similar filtration masks “must always be worn in indoor public spaces,” COVID-19 testing is being required on Mondays and Thursdays, indoor social interactions are being limited, and no food or drink will be allowed in classes, meetings or at events.
Colorado State University also has announced it will require COVID booster shots for those returning for the spring semester.
Some colleges, including the University of Colorado in Boulder, have said that due to rising COVID cases, they will start the spring semester with remote instruction, but Colorado College’s priority is “to continue in-person, on-campus living, teaching, learning and working because we know that’s so important to our students’ learning and well-being,” the letter to students said.
“Our COVID response has been very successful this academic year,” the email from officials said, citing a high vaccination rate, regular screening and testing, and other risk mitigation protocols.
Requiring booster shots and using N95 masks is “good practice” for in-person classes, along with the college’s “robust testing protocols, wastewater surveillance and good ventilation,” said Phoebe Lostroh, an associate professor of molecular biology, who will teach a class on virology this month.
However, if it were up to her, Lostroh would not have in-person classes until local COVID hospitalizations and new cases decline.
“I don't think anything gained by meeting in person outweighs the responsibility we have to limit illness that could have serious long-term consequences and to limit viral reproduction - and thus viral evolution - as much as we can,” she said in an email.
The campus cumulatively has tested a total of 14,513 people, with 290 positive results, according to the college’s COVID dashboard.
