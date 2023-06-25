A sweet pair of pickpockets is on the loose in their exhibit designed to look like a mock African shop at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

The Abyssinian (Northern) ground hornbills, who hail from North Africa, love a good sparkly, dangly or simply new object in their space, and they’re not afraid to steal it.

Petrie, the most gentlemanly 21-year-old there ever was, grabs a notebook and pen off a barrel and absconds with them. He manages to separate the pen from the paper and waddles off to the small yard off the shop, where he politely bends down and rubs it on the shoe of a visiting human. An offering, of sorts.

“These guys, because they love humans, consider us their family,” said African Rift Valley senior keeper Amy Tuchman. “They might want to share their food with you. That will look a lot like bringing it to your shoes and offering it to you.”

Layla, his 3-and-a-half-year-old companion, observes Petrie from across the outdoor exhibit, picking up pointers on how to be a good ground hornbill. It’s working. When a keeper turns her back to the mischievous young bird, Layla uses her long, pointy beak to try and steal a ring of keys off her belt.

“Petrie takes care of Layla. He’s provided this mentor role for her because she’s so young and learning the ropes and coming into her own,” Tuchman said. “She’s not even fully mature yet. She seeks him out for guidance, like what are we supposed to do, how are we supposed to interact with things?”

How a hornbill says hello

If, upon entering the hornbill exhibit, Sir Petrie should approach your shoes, do not flinch. Allow the 7 1/2-pound bird to whack your boots with his long bill. No, he doesn’t disapprove of your shoe choice this fine morning. He likes you.

“He says I like your shoes,” Tuchman said. “That is a normal, natural behavior for them. This is called bill slapping. And that’s a friendly I accept you, you’re one of me.”

A lot of character in a small package

It’s possible Petrie never met a sentient being he didn’t like. That includes his keepers, visitors and all their animal buddies around the zoo, including the gorillas. The birds happily get in their crate and take visits to Primate World sometimes, where the birds and primates ogle each other with great curiosity, Tuchman says.

While Petrie’s been at the zoo for a number of years, Layla, who’s just shy of 8 pounds, has only been on the mountain for about a year. When she arrived she was in full-on toddler mode — boisterous, curious and rascally. As she’s matured she’s calmed down a bit.

“They have huge personalities,” Tuchman said. “It’s impossible to meet them and not fall completely in love with them.”

Could they catch feels?

Layla was brought to the zoo after Petrie’s former female mate died due to age-related issues. Ground hornbills naturally live in pairs, so the zoo wanted to provide that same environment.

Keepers are open to the birds mating. Hornbills aren’t sexually mature until they’re around 4, so Layla’s not quite there. But they’ve developed a sweet relationship that could bode well for the future.

“They bring each other presents and check in on each other,” Tuchman said. “They are definitely showing all those things we want to see with a good bonded pair.”

Do they know how gorgeous they are?

Hard to say, but perhaps. When they stride over and gaze at you with their huge, soulful eyes framed by eyelashes that put any lash extension kit to shame, you suspect they’re well aware of their spellbinding ways. Their lashes server a bigger purpose, of course, than making you fall in love with them. They help keep bugs, dirt and other debris out of their eyes.

Then there are the throat pouches. As a male, Petrie’s is a red orange color, while females have an all-blue pouch. It inflates in the same way a bullfrog’s pouch does, and gives the birds an extra oomph to their booming calls that can travel for miles.

And those beaks. At first glance, it appears they were born with two beaks right on top of each other and the top beak broke in half. But that broken-looking beak is meant to be exactly the way it is. It’s called a casque and it provides stability, structure and strength to their large beak. It also acts like a megaphone and amplifies their vocalizations.

“They’re amazing at catching and that beak is really strong, powerful and agile,” Tuchman said. “They can pick up teeny tiny things.”

What fi

lls a hornbill’s belly?

They love their veggies and fruits — apples, carrots, greens. But they also get whole prey items, like frozen dead mice, to mimic their outside diet. Wriggly mealworms and earthworms are a special treat. The only thing they get on their own is insects in their yard. And they might be the only creatures who were big fans of the Miller moth migration this spring: “They had the time of their life. It was like enrichment all day long trying to catch them. They’re still enjoying the benefits of that,” Tuchman said.

