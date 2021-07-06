El Paso County deputies and Manitou Springs police Tuesday investigated the death of a child whose body was found outside a recreational marijuana business off Manitou Avenue.
The sheriff's office sent its homicide unit to Maggie's Farm after the body was found shortly after noon, said Jason Garrett, a spokesman for the agency.
Deputies and police haven't said how the child died but said detectives didn't believe the public was in danger. Deputies gave few details on the child involved, not releasing the age or gender of the individual solely identified as a "juvenile."
Crime scene tape stretched across the parking lot at the business, one of the few outlets in the Pikes Peak region that offers marijuana for public sale rather than catering to those who hold medical prescriptions for it.
The business is on the eastern edge of Manitou Springs, putting it closer to Colorado Springs, which, along with unincorporated El Paso County, has banned the sale of recreational sale of marijuana.
PIO on scene, there was a separate incident at a separate Maggie’s location being handled by CSFD. EPSO is in Manitou. https://t.co/DEEywLqqg9 pic.twitter.com/VjdPxGwlGE— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 6, 2021
EPSO Major Crimes Detectives have assumed responsibility over a death investigation. There is no known danger to the public. Limited information will be forthcoming. EPSO PIO is enroute. Media Staging will be at a gravel parking lot across from Maggie’s Farm on Manitou Avenue. pic.twitter.com/e54XRkLOsd— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 6, 2021