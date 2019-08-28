Academy School District 20 board members and administrators surprised former Superintendent Mark Hatchell at his retirement celebration in June by naming the football field at its districtwide athletic stadium after its longtime leader.
A large sign proclaiming Hatchell Field at Academy District 20 Stadium was erected over the summer at 8720 Scarborough Drive.
But the move also took the community by surprise, angering some.
Why was there no public input to collect suggestions from staff, parents and students, wondered Ruth Schoen, a retired D-20 special education teacher.
“I’m not against naming the field,” she said. “It was the process, or lack thereof, that really bothered me.”
The steps the board took followed district policy, said board President Tracey Johnson.
The decision did not require a vote by the Board of Education and was “well within the scope of the board’s responsibilities and duties,” she said.
“Dr. Hatchell could be found at Academy District 20 Stadium nearly every fall Friday night for 12 years. He loved the student’s energy and rooting for our teams,” Johnson said. “When deciding how to best honor him for his dedicated service, it made sense to name the field after him.”
The idea had been tossed around since Hatchell announced Oct. 1 that he would retire at the end of last school year, said D-20 spokeswoman Allison Cortez.
Hatchell has the second-longest tenure of D-20 superintendents, she said. Howard Dunning, who was hired on Aug. 20, 1957, as the first D-20 superintendent served more than 20 years.
With a 2016 voter-approved bond measure paying to replace the turf on the football field and Hatchell being a fan of all athletics, board members thought it would be a good fit and asked administrators to follow through with the request, Cortez said.
While administrative policy requires the board to accept recommendations from a committee in deciding the name of new buildings or when renaming existing buildings, there’s no rule about naming fields, Cortez said.
“Naming of things is tricky,” Cortez said. “There’s always a portion of people who think it’s the greatest thing since sliced bread and others that think, ‘That’s not how I would have done it.’”
Schoen said as a taxpayer in D-20, she was shocked that no one knew about the renaming until it was a done deal.
“Maybe there were other potential contributors, like the founder, that we could have considered,” she said. “Maybe we could have collectively asked everyone or put a vote out.”
Cortez said the administration office has received two phone calls about the topic, asking why people didn’t know about it.
The board holds public forums on large issues, Cortez said. But this decision “was in the board’s purview to do, so they did,” she said.
Schoen feels the money for the sign could have been put to better use, such as in classrooms.
The new sign cost about $8,000, Cortez said, and is consistent with new branding appearing on signs at all schools, which now feature the words “An Academy District 20 School” beneath the school name.
