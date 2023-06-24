Becky Elder had been working as a gardener for some years when a friend recommended a book.

“I said, ‘Oh, sounds nice, Gary.’ I handed it back to him,” Elder said. “I was a single mom, I had a mortgage, had two teenagers and I worked all the time and my work was seasonal, so you have to make your money when you make your money.”

But after some insistence, she was convinced to check it out.

“Like a month later he goes, ‘I really want you to look at this.’ So, I looked at it and I went, ‘Wow, this is everything I want to know,’” she said.

The book was about permaculture, a method of gardening that uses smart, nature-inspired design to create sustainable landscapes. And ever since learning about it, Elder has been on a mission to educate others around the Front Range.

Meet Blue Planet Becky, as she’s known in the Pike’s Peak gardening community. Elder works as a gardener passionate about environmental-friendly landscaping.

Elder has been working in gardening since 1995. But her fervor for nature started far before then.

While Elder says she’s always been a “nature bunny,” growing up in the Kansas prairie, her interest in gardening really sparked around 1975. That’s when she and her roommate began to grow vegetables and herbs on a small patch of land in the middle of Denver.

"My parents never did that. They bought everything from the store,” she said. “I was like, ‘Wow!’ We were growing chives, we were growing lettuce, tomatoes.”

After settling in Manitou Springs, Elder started working in the gardens at The Broadmoor. A year later in 1995, she became a master gardener through Colorado State University.

"I love education. You never get too much education, in my opinion,” she said.

It wasn’t until 2002, though, that Elder found permaculture (or, rather permaculture found Elder).

"How to mitigate erosion, how to support trees, not just planting a tree, but you plant all the support system with it and how to get off of the nozzle, so to speak, of water,” she said.

Now, Elder is on a mission to educate others on the sustainable, smart-design gardening method.

“I've studied permaculture for years. It's an enormous subject,” she said.

She has spent decades educating people around Colorado Springs about the environmental benefits of permaculture in efforts to combat climate change.

"It was important work. What you do for your livelihood is important,” she said. "The rest of my life will be spent to preserving what we have left and working for a sustainable future for my own grandkids.”

After becoming certified in permaculture design by the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute in 2002, Elder started teaching about the gardening technique at the Permaculture Institute, and eventually created Pikes Peak Permaculture in an effort to continue educating others.

In her gardening, Elder implements permaculture by observing and recognizing natural patterns so that the landscape eventually nears self-sufficiency.

"Permaculture is a lot about patterns," she said. "You can just be an observer of nature. I think it's much more important for us to learn from nature than to try and book learn, and then go out and try and apply."

Implementing permaculture in gardens around the Pikes Peak area, Elder has been recognized for her work in the field — she took the bronze for Best Environmentalist from The Independent’s Best of the Springs Contest three years in a row. She has also released a book on her findings, "Raven in the Garden, a Front Range Gardener’s Journal," that chronicles her 12 years of experience in the area.

How does she combat drought?

"Drought certainly lets you know what you've done wrong," she said. "I started gardening in Colorado, and I've never gardened anywhere else, such as Florida. So I don't have any false illusions. If you plant good, hardy stock and you establish it over a couple of years, you don't have to baby it anymore."

In 2010, Becky was inducted into the Green Hall of Fame by the Green Cities Coalition, Colorado Springs, in honor of her years of work.

"Permaculture is all about solutions,” she said. “We don't use chemicals. We use things like compost tea, comfrey, tea, manure, tea, things that are of natural origin, that go back in and work with nature.”

And at the end of the day, she's glad she opened up that book.

"This is my life," she said. "Permaculture is so life changing, if you really get it."