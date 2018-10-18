The little train that could — and did.
The Black Forest Chew-Chew gastrotruck has won the pilot episode of “Food Truck Fan Fight” on the Food Network with Eddie Jackson.
The award-winning food truck was one of five competing in the first round at the Stanley Market Place in Denver in January. Chew-Chew was lined up with J Street Catering and Food Truck, The French Twist Food Truck, Boar & Castle Mobile Eatery and NOLA.
“We were one of two finalists in that contest,” said Chew-Chew owner Deanna Johnson. “The next round of cooking took place in Breckenridge. And tragically, my husband was killed during the filming. So the television crew stopped the filming.”
Dodd Johnson, 53, was dragged to his death while trying to stop his pickup from rolling on Arrowhead Drive in north Colorado Springs.
The segment was rescheduled for filming in March.
“It was awesome that they were able to arrange for a third filming,” she said.
The two finalist food trucks — Chew-Chew and J Street — set up in front of Union Station in Denver during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade to compete for a huge trophy and bragging rights.
In the People’s Choice vote, Chew-Chew took second place for its beloved Bulgogi Steak Tacos.
In the second round, cooks had to use beer as their mystery ingredient, and the truck that sold the most tacos won.
“Since it was St. Patrick’s Day, we decided to make an Irish taco,” Johnson said.
“J Street was going to sell their taco for $10. Can you imagine a $10 taco? We were thinking of going with $5 but decided it would be too hard to increase the price once we started selling.”
They went with $8 tacos.
“Then in the last 30 minutes, we decreased the price to $5 just to be sure to sell as many as we could,” Johnson said.
That proved to be a good strategy, and the crew members chew-chewed themselves to the winner’s circle.
Want to try the Korean-style steak tacos? Johnson will serve them at JAKs Brewing Co., 1860 Stapleton Drive in Peyton, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Missed the episode? Johnson and her all-female team will be at JAKs for a screening of the show and celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The food truck won’t attend.
Fun tidbits:
• Oct. 18, 2016, was when Black Forest Chew-Chew hit the road.
• People’s Choice winner 2017 and 2018 in the Better Business Bureau’s Pikes Peak Reason Small Business Week Food Truck Cook-Off.
• The truck is all-female operated.
Editor's note: This story was updated to clarify how many food trucks competed.