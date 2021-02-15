DETAILS

Soapstone Prairie Natural Area, 25 miles north of Fort Collins, opens in March after its annual winter closure — affording the opportunity to see the conservation bison herd. Managers advise viewing from entrance road, the south parking lot or Cheyenne Rim Trail. The bison are not always in view and sometimes are at a distance so bring binoculars. More info: https://bit.ly/3jfHXEj