My initial approach to bird feeding was much like how I approach many things — I put my head down and ram my way into it. I am an Aries, after all.
When the bird love sunk its teeth into me, I marched into Walmart, armed only with curiosity and a credit card burning a hole in my wallet, and came away with a cheap feeder, a pole and bags of food.
Attempting to plunge that pole into the dry, scorched earth of my backyard almost put the kibosh on my new hobby. But after standing on the rungs and hopping for hours, it finally went in. Feeders hung, I went on my merry way, skeptical that I’d entice birds to the all-you-can-eat buffet.
It took a couple of days, but they came and they brought their buddies, which prompted me to run right back to the store for more feeders, seed and poles. Bigger is always better, right?
Except when it’s not. Unbeknownst to me, a lot of people like to be thoughtful about what birds they attract to their yard. For one reason or another, they ixnay species such as pigeons, magpies, European starlings, grackles, crows and ravens.
Before I knew starlings were on the outs with many backyard birders, I welcomed an amorous couple that decided my attic was a prime spot to hunker down and make some squawky babies this spring.
“They push out native cavity nesters like bluebirds, owls and woodpeckers. Large flocks can damage crops, and their waste can spread invasive seeds and transmit disease. They’re loud and annoying, and they’re everywhere. Farmers hate them so much that they’ve developed all manner of strategies to keep them away from farms, from special nets to covering fruit trees, to gas-operated ‘exploders’ to scare birds away, even a poison called Starlicide,” Nicholas Lund wrote about starlings for Audubon.
When it comes to the look and feel of your backyard, Dana Breier, co-owner and manager of Wild Birds Unlimited, is all about setting an intention.
“Sometimes people want to bring birds in because they enjoy watching them,” she said. “Others have a love for animals and want to do anything they can do to have more activity in their yard. It doesn’t matter who comes. We have people who love to feed pigeons. Somebody else is like, ‘I can’t stand them.’ We work with everybody. They make the choice.”
I am one of those whose intention was no intention. I wanted to embrace any and all birds. The more wildlife, the better, in the Book of Jennifer. But if I were to consider the bigger picture, of life beyond the backyard, perhaps this lack of intention and of weeding out not-so-ideal birds could be related to other lessons. (Dating, anyone?)
Some bird watchers want to attract a specific bird, perhaps a pretty songbird such as a Western tanager. You have to look at backyard bird feeding like a puzzle, Breier said. When the pieces fit, it’s magic. When they don’t, it’s kind of a bummer. You must match what you want to attract with the habitat of your backyard, the birds that are in your area, the feeder, location and food.
“Scientific evidence supports certain birds eat certain seeds,” said Breier. “They eat at a certain style of feeders, and you’ve got hierarchies going on. To put a seed in a feeder that will attract a perching bird, but the food is something a ground feeder will eat, you’re going to have a mess on your hands. You’re not going to get the birds you want.”
Breier recommends starting small, going against everything I hold dear. That means one feeder, what she calls a foundational feeder. (I’m not inviting her to my backyard anytime soon.) The food you put out should attract about 80 percent of the birds that come to your backyard. After some time has passed, she tells people to come back and report who’s showing up at the feeder and what’s left on the ground underneath. That way people can adjust the food or the feeder depending on what they want to encourage or discourage.
Seems reasonable to the logical side of my brain, though I’m sure I’ll still err toward excess. That’s why, at any given time, I have feeders with black oil sunflower seeds, safflower bird seeds, suet and whatever else looks delicious at the store. I’ve also tried tiny chunks of oranges, apples, mango, pineapple and spoonfuls of grape jelly. No luck. Those dang birds turned up their noses. Do birds have noses?
One food that did charm the proverbial pants off the birdies: live mealworms. The American robins and black-capped chickadees practically saluted me and shook my hand. Those wriggly worms were gone in an hour. I can’t buy them too often — worms don’t come cheap — but they’re fun for a treat, for the birds and birdwatchers.
For now, I’m going to keep on with my open-winged intention: All birds are welcome at Casa Mulson. And much like the longtime Motel 6 ad says (I’m paraphrasing): “I’ll leave the bird food out for you.”
