Billy Sims Barbecue, a chain named after the ex-football star, closed in Colorado Springs last month after six years, but has handed off its restaurant to Ozzie’s Smokehouse BBQ — a new locally owned concept that opened last week at the same north side location.

A Kansas-based franchisee who owned and operated the lone Billy Sims location in the Springs closed it June 19; it had opened in April 2017 at 3330 Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Jeff Jackson, CEO of Tulsa, Okla.-based Billy Sims, said Thursday that the Kansas franchisee owns about a dozen locations in that state and operating the Colorado Springs restaurant proved problematic.

“It was just too far away for him and he was just ... struggling a little bit, so he decided to close that and focus on his Kansas locations,” said Jackson, a partner in the chain with namesake owner Billy Sims, the Heisman Trophy-winning running back from the University of Oklahoma who played for several years in the National Football League.

“We’re disappointed,” Jackson added. “We’ve had some struggles during the pandemic, and largely with labor. That’s been difficult on us. So we’re concentrating on the units we have and really working those and just kind of stabilizing after the pandemic.”

After Billy Sims’ exit, Ozzie’s Smokehouse BBQ opened July 5; it’s owned and operated by Colorado Springs native Ron Osbourn Jr. and his wife, Kim.

Ron Osbourn, who has a lengthy background in cooking and the food industry, said he named the restaurant as a tribute to his grandfather on his father’s side, Vernon, who was known to everyone as “Ozzie.”

The restaurant also honors Osbourn’s late father, Ron Sr., who instilled a love of cooking in his son at an early age. A Navy veteran, Ron Sr. sometimes was deployed for nine to 12 months at a time during the Vietnam War.

“I started grilling and smoking meat when I was 9 years old,” said Osbourn, now 60. “He (Ron Sr.) told me I needed to, when he was deployed, I needed to be able to cook for mom and my sister. And so he kind of got me hooked on smoking and grilling at a very, very early age.

“He taught me and I learned it well,” Osbourn said. “Pretty much by the time I was 13 years old, there’s the old saying, ‘the student becomes the master,’ he pretty much would let me just get after it and he didn’t have to do it. He got to sit back and relax.”

Osbourn worked in his first restaurant at 17, washing dishes and preparing food at the Golden Dragon in Colorado Springs.

A Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate in 1981, he attended the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and later worked in various positions with Springs-based Concept Restaurants, which owns Jose Muldoon’s and MacKenize’s Chophouse, among others.

Osbourn moved to California in 1989, where his family had lived at one time while he was growing up. He worked in a variety of restaurant jobs, including bussing tables, serving, bartending and in management.

Osbourn and Kim, whom he had met in California, returned to Colorado in 2003, but then again moved to California four years later. During that stint, he graduated in 2012 from the Napa Valley campus of the Culinary Institute of America, a private college and culinary school, as a professionally trained chef.

The couple came back to Colorado Springs in June 2022 to be closer to Osbourn’s family and friends. He worked until April as the general manager of Brakeman’s Burgers and Track Ten Urban Kitchen in the Old Depot building in downtown Colorado Springs, which once housed Giuseppe’s restaurant. He wasn’t retained when new owners took over the building’s restaurants in April.

When Osbourn saw that the Billy Sims business was for sale, he began talking with the franchisee and struck a deal to take over the Austin Bluffs space and its equipment.

Osbourn said he’s bringing his professional chef’s training to comfort food and barbecue; it’s already netted him awards and recognition for burgers and tacos in Texas and a competition in California in which he and his team produced five dishes from a heritage breed pig .

“I’ve taken really well to this style of cooking; it’s in my wheelhouse,” Osbourn said. “It’s what I know and I don’t even have to think about it when I cook barbecue.”

Ozzie’s menu includes brisket, pork, chicken and smoked Polish sausage that’s sliced, chopped or sold in sandwiches. Sides include potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, Texas toast and macaroni and cheese. Osbourn also plans seasonal specials, such as salmon and even lamb.

The menu’s brisket is an ode to Texas, while a mustard barbecue sauce pays tribute to the Carolinas, where it’s popular, Osbourn said.

Overall, however, Osbourn described the restaurant’s barbecue concept as a “traditional southern style of barbecue.”

While he’ll use Billy Sims’ smoker and cook and smoke meats low and slow, that’s where the similarities end with the chain, he said.

Ozzie’s, for example, will smoke its meats on a daily basis and sell and serve only what it has on hand for that day; meats won’t be re-heated for sale over two to three days, which dries out the meat, he said. Likewise, barbecue sauces, salad dressings and other items will be made from scratch and not pulled out of a box.

“My phislophy is, I want to get where once I kind of know what my (sales) flow is, I want to kind of follow the traditional southern style of barbecue, which means you cook for what you’re going to sell for the day, and when you run out, you out,” Osbourn said. “So, you’re always serving fresh meat coming off of that pit. And that’s really the art of barbecue.

“That’s going to be the challenge,” he said of his business, “to see if Colorado Springs will embrace kind of a southern or traditional barbecue methodology or process.”

Ozzie’s, which is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, employs seven full- and part-time workers, Osbourn said. The restaurant has inside seating for about 60 and pick-up service; he expects to add delivery service through third-party vendors starting next week. He also plans to add catering over the next few weeks.