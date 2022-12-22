Roll Up could be misconstrued as a restaurant with a split personality. It’s brick, mortar and glass with a counter for placing orders, a cooler full of cold brew juices and tables inside and out, but the food is prepared in a truck near the back door.
No worries, though, it comes together in a well-orchestrated and focused endeavor.
Housed in a former gas station/convenience store, what Roll Up lacks in sophistication is more than compensated for by its charm provided by colorful murals, friendly staff and, of course, the food.
The menu leans toward Mexican with several mashups to add variety. Consider the eggroll options: jalapeno poppers and Monte Cristo. Our order of the former included five crispy rolls filled with cream cheese and peppers. These arrived hot, both temperature-wise and fiery to the taste buds. Although they didn’t induce tears, we appreciated the accompanying serving of sweet strawberry jam that helped temper the spicy heat.
The breakfast burrito and loaded french fries were cited by staff as among the most popular items. Even though breakfast is available all day, we opted for the latter, which is a spin on meat and potatoes combining Mexican street food with classic fries.
Everything comes in a paper-lined Styrofoam container, so don’t expect plates or cloth napkins. Instead, know the servings are huge and the flavors impressive. Along with a choice of carnitas or carne asada, the thin fries are smothered in salsa, sour cream and cheddar cheese. This is topped with a copious amount of cotija cheese.
The spuds-to-marinated-carne ratio is almost 50-50 — almost. This is a complete meal, not a side dish where fries are usually relegated to. The quantity further emphasizes this point.
Because we could smell meat being smoked, we ordered the brisket melt; green chiles are optional. Melted provolone covers an abundant amount of meat packed in a toasted roll. A side of barbecue sauce went largely ignored. The brisket is smoky and tender. It’s a variation of a Philly cheese steak sandwich, and it, too, is a substantial serving.
Refrigerated cases are reminders of the building’s previous use. However, one is filled with colorful bottles of cold brew, coffees, teas, juices and agua frescas. A produce section of flavors is available, from apple to mango, peach to strawberry kiwi, among others. The mango agua fresca was refreshing and did double duty, helping to mitigate some of the meal’s spiciness.
Other menu items include several hand-pressed hamburger options, a large selection of breakfast choices and another example of Roll Up’s mashup ideas: wonton nachos ($11.50).
In addition to the food and beverage options, in keeping with the convenience store vibe, other items are for sale, including rolls, snacks and locally sourced corn and flour tortillas from Raquelitas. These are used for burritos and tacos.
Roll Up’s carryout business overshadowed that of those dining in. I suspect more tables are filled earlier in the day. Still, all that matters most is the quality of the food whether eating in or out.
Roll Up
Tacos, burgers and breakfast for dining in or carryout.
Location: 301 Main St., Security
Contact: 1-719-351-0646; rollupcos.com
Prices: $5.50 to $14.50
Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Details: Credit cards accepted. Outdoor seating.
Favorite dishes: Loaded fries and jalapeno popper spring rolls.
Other: Gluten-free options available.