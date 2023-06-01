An outdoor industry gathering that organizers are calling the first of its kind is set for next week in Denver, filling a space left by the national industry’s largest show.

Starting June 8, the Big Gear Show will kick off four days in the Colorado Convention Center, where Outdoor Retailer last year ended a run in favor of a return to former stomping grounds in Salt Lake City. The Big Gear Show will be joined by another young event: (e)revolution, bringing together makers, retailers and enthusiasts of e-bikes, the fastest growing sector in cycling.

The scene will be similar to Outdoor Retailer: Brands, manufacturers and business people converging to make deals, and journalists covering some of the latest and greatest products to hit the hiking, biking, paddling and camping worlds.

But Colorado’s Recreation Industry Office Director Conor Hall stressed: “We’re not trying to recreate a trade show like OR.”

This will be on a smaller scale, said Kenji Haroutunian, who oversaw the first Big Gear Shows in 2021 and 2022 at a big parking lot at Utah’s Deer Valley Resort. Those were attended by close to 2,000 people, he said. (When it came to Denver in 2018, twice-a-year Outdoor Retailer was said to attract 85,000 people.)

Rather than household names, think “smaller, more energetic, more hungry brands,” Haroutunian said. Think “non-usual suspects,” he said, and “up and coming stories.” Those were stories waiting to be told, he said — “exhibitors who are led by BIPOC and other communities that haven’t been able to rise up in the industry and get attention.”

The focus on diversity and inclusion was important to the Big Gear Show sell, Hall said. Also important, he said: the focus on the general public.

On June 10 and 11, anyone can buy a ticket to the show, where a bike track and climbing wall are expected for gear testing. Other exhibits and panel discussions are expected in what is being called the industry’s first “business-to-business-to-consumer” event.

With business-to-business Outdoor Retailer, “I was always a little frustrated with that piece of it, because we were giving them public funding, and it wasn’t open to the public,” Hall said. “I understand why of course. That was the trade show model, and business was being done and whatnot.”

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The model has been due for a change, Haroutunian said. His 36 years in the industry saw him direct Outdoor Retailer between 2007 and 2014.

“In a world where you can see stuff online and see it in 3D and watch it in action, that’s sort of an obsolete model,” Haroutunian said.

He added that consumers have “very much become a big influence on brands and decision making,” speaking to web reviews and personal connections made with company missions and actions.

“Making the whole (show) experience more open is the new model, and that’s what we’re doing,” Haroutunian said.

That makes sense in trying to solve some of the “serious issues” the industry is facing, Hall said, mentioning equity and the balance between recreation and conservation.

“We’re not going to move toward real change if we’re not engaging the public in a real and genuine way,” Hall said.

Bigger ideas are in the works.

Hall has envisioned a “South by Southwest-style gathering” for the industry — a super-charged, multi-faceted extravaganza that is “extremely ambitious,” Hall granted.

“We really view the Big Gear Show and (e)revolution as a really foundational part of that,” he said.