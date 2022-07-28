President Joe Biden has nominated Space Force Lt. Gen. Bradley C. Saltzman to become the Space Force's chief of space operations.
Saltzman currently serves as the deputy chief of space operations, and his appointment would result in a promotion from a three-star to a four-star general.
As an Air Force officer serving before the creation of the Space Force in 2019, Saltzman held three different positions over six years at two Colorado bases (Peterson and Buckley Air Force Bases). His headquarters will be in the Pentagon. The Space Force chief is separate from U.S. Space Command, a joint military command headquartered at Peterson Space Force Base, and reports to the secretary of defense.
Saltzman's nomination was sent to the Senate Armed Services Committee. Saltzman must appear before the committee before appearing for questioning from the full Senate chamber, according to the Air Force Times.
Saltzman graduated from Boston University and commissioned into the Air Force as a nuclear missile operator in 1991. Between June 2010 and June 2014, he served at Buckley as the commander of the 460th Operations Group and the commander of the aerospace data facility, both at Buckley.
Between June 2014 and May 2016, Saltzman served as the deputy director of plans and programs and as the executive officer to the commander of Air Force Space Command, both at Peterson.
Both Buckley and Peterson were transferred to the U.S. Space Force when that service became operational in 2021.
Saltzman will be replacing longtime Air and Space Force veteran Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond. Raymond has served in the Air Force since 1984, and commanded at multiple levels since then. Of his nearly 40 years in the U.S. military, 10 of those were spent at Peterson AFB (now Space Force Base).
According to SpaceNews, who first broke the news of Biden's nomination, Raymond strongly supported Saltzman's selection.
An unnamed spokesperson for the Space Force told the Air Force Times that a change of command could come toward the end of 2022, provided Saltzman's appointment is confirmed by the Senate.