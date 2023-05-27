Mr. President,

On June 1 you have a chance to send a clear message to our newly minted Air Force Academy grads when you speak to them here in Colorado, and by extension to all those in our armed forces: We will not play politics with your lives.

Send a strong message, Mr. President, that the men and women who risk their beings in service of our country are above the petty tit for tat of Washington. Tell them our politicians must better serve those who serve us.

Make a commitment that will resonate with the 1,000 new cadets for the rest of their lives: Tell them national security must always take precedence over politics. Tell them saving American lives must take precedence over everything.

Vividly demonstrate this commitment, Mr. President, by telling them you are undoing a bad, last-minute political decision made “single-handedly” by former President Trump to move U.S. Space Command away from Colorado to Alabama to punish a state that didn’t vote for him and reward a state that did. Tell them that vital military decisions like this have to be made for one reason and one reason alone: What will keep America safest?

President Trump made his decision despite an original recommendation by the Air Force that the command stay put in Colorado, according to our reporting. "I single-handedly said 'let's go to Alabama,'" Trump told a radio interviewer afterwards, despite a raft of now-discredited reports that the Pentagon made the call.

It's time to tell our cadets that there is a right and wrong that transcends politics, and what President Trump did was wrong.

In a recent paper, retired Air Force Gen. Ed Eberhart and retired Army Lt. Gen. Ed Anderson — the former top space officers of their respective services — said uprooting the command would disrupt its mission to protect U.S. satellites, potentially wasting years of progress along with billions of dollars.

"U.S. Space Command was reestablished due to the criticality of its mission," the generals wrote. "Making a location decision without fully evaluating cost and time to achieve full mission capability has resulted in a decision that makes America vulnerable."

The decision that will keep America safest is to bring Space Command up to full operational capacity as quickly as possible, and that happens much sooner if it stays in Colorado Springs.

Right now is not the time to slow our army down. Defense contractors have a phrase for what’s happening to Space Command. It’s called the “Valley of Death,” where the slow pace of government decision-making means contractors bleed out their funding before the original job is completed.

This is bureaucratic, 20th-century war fighting, Mr. President. Tell our cadets that we’re ready to embrace the 21st century, that we are finally putting the plodding military-industrial complex behind us. Tell them we need to bring a high tech, Colorado ethos to the armed services, marrying the innovation, speed and adaptability of private sector startups with the might of our military. Tell them we need a military revolution Mr. President, led by them.

Tell them that the only honest decision on Space Command, then, is one that protects and furthers the mission and success of the command. There can be no other consideration.

Not politics. Not cost of living. Not some random survey that lists Huntsville as a better place to live than Colorado Springs, exactly a year after the same survey picked Colorado Springs as the best place to live in the U.S.

The decision can’t be made because of abortion politics either.

Our military men and women need clear-eyed leadership right now, Mr. President. Please tell them that what Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville is doing is an affront to all that these cadets stand for.

Sen. Tuberville is holding up more than 200 promotions of Pentagon leaders both civilian and enlisted to stop what he calls “abortion tourism.” He’s upset by a decision the Pentagon announced that existing military policy can allow women to take paid leave to travel for an abortion. Tuberville doesn’t want them to. If they are based in a state that doesn’t allow abortion, Tuberville wants to make sure they can’t get one anywhere.

That is a textbook case of playing politics with our military.

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado took to the Senate floor recently to say that what Tuberville is doing has never happened in the history of America: “As far as we can tell, there is no precedent for what the Senator from Alabama is doing. It has never been done, stopping the U.S. Senate from taking up promotions for uniformed military officers. And its happening at an incredibly unusual and difficult time in the world’s history with the biggest land war in Europe since the second world war, China saber-rattling in the Pacific … the geopolitical landscape more unsettled than at any point in my lifetime.”

Please tell the cadets, Mr. President, that when politicians from Alabama say the Pentagon should not play politics with the military, they should practice what they preach.

On Thursday, The House Armed Services Committee, spurred on by a different Alabama politician, launched an investigation into what it calls a "politically motivated" delay in the selection of a permanent base for Space Command. He launched his probe after news reports that you, Mr. President, are thankfully reconsidering the political decision that promised Space Command to Alabama in the first place.

"I am deeply concerned that the continued delays in making this move final are politically motivated and damaging to our national security," Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., told Fox News Digital, after sending a letter to U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and U.S. SPACECOM commander, Gen. James Dickinson.

And war is peace, freedom is slavery and ignorance is strength. Undoing a politically motivated decision is the opposite of making a politically motivated decision now.

Do not let this Alabama obfuscation stand, Mr. President, or we open the floodgates for anyone who wants to hold our service men and women hostage.

Budget negotiators shouldn’t be playing politics with the military either. The debt ceiling talks that are careening toward another cliff right now are putting the livelihoods of our soldiers at direct risk.

More than $10 billion in military pay and retirement benefits and $12 billion in veterans benefits are at risk of default right now between June 1 and June 9 if Congress can’t come to agreement on the debt ceiling talks soon.

"I think there is no doubt whatsoever that there would be a very significant impact on the readiness, morale and capabilities of the United States military if we defaulted and didn't reach a debt ceiling thing," warned Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Let’s make up for years of disrespect for our military right here, right now, Mr. President.

Tell our cadets the straight, hard truth. Tell them there is a right and there is a wrong, and they should always fight for the right. Tell them they now have a greater responsibility than the rest of us can possibly fathom, that they have pledged their very lives to something larger than themselves. Tell them that on their shoulders — from this moment on — rest the hopes of mankind.

And tell them, Mr. President, we've got their backs.