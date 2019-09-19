AURORA • Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke on Thursday said he was open to expanding his proposal for a mandatory government buyback of AK-47s and AR-15s to include all semi-automatic weapons.
Taking questions from a crowd of about 200 that included survivors of mass shootings and gun-rights advocates at an emotional town hall held within sight of the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, O’Rourke told a survivor of the Columbine massacre that he would consider whether it made sense to confiscate more than the military-style rifles he has been proposing.
“This is a criteria that makes sense to me, if that weapon is designed to kill people and do so efficiently and effectively,” O’Rourke said after Evan Todd pointed out that the perpetrator of the Columbine shooting hadn’t used those weapons.
Later, O’Rourke gave Todd his phone number and said the two could discuss it further.
“We cannot fear the future. It belongs to the bold; it belongs to every single individual who will claim it,” O’Rourke said.
The former Texas congressman said it was time to institute a “mandatory buyback of AK-47 and AR-15 weapons,” which he described as weapons “designed, engineered and sold to militaries all over the world because (they) efficiently and effectively kill people.”
“I know that it is not convenient or easy to hear that we want to,” he said, acknowledging that some owners of those weapons were present in the crowd, including several who carried their firearms openly.
“The people in this country are well ahead of the people who purport to represent them, Republicans and Democrats alike,”
The gun buyback has been a centerpiece of O’Rourke’ flagging presidential campaign since saying at last week’s Democratic primary debate in Houston that “Hell, yes,” he wants to institute a mandatory buyback of assault-style weapons.
O’Rourke came up with the proposal after an Aug. 3 shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, that left 22 dead and scores wounded.
“When it comes to gun violence, we can decide together,” he said in Aurora, noting that there are an estimated 15 million AR-15 and AK-47-style weapons in the country. “We will buy back each and every single one,” he said, drawing cheers from the crowd.
“This is wrong, and we do not have to accept it.”
A woman who said she drove to the town hall from Rifle, three hours away, told O’Rourke that when she heard him say at the debate that he was going to ban assault weapons, she wanted to reply: “Hell, no, you’re not.”
Noting that she had a handgun with her but had left her assault rifle at home, the woman asked, “How do you intend to legislate evil, because it is the heart of the man, not the gun,” her words drowned out by shouts from the crowd.
“This doesn’t happen in any other country,” O’Rourke said, quieting the crowd. “Why would we allow this? You don’t need it to hunt.”