The best hotels offer more than just a place to catch some z's.

According to 2023's Best of the Springs voters, seven of the best hotels in the Colorado Springs area deliver when it comes to exceptional customer service, world-class amenities and overall experience.

Click on the name of the hotel to view their website, including booking information.

012019-biz-flyinghorse 003 The Steakhouse at Flying Horse is one of the amenities at the high-end development in far north Colorado Springs. Developer Classic Cos. p…

Location: 1880 Weiskopf Point

Located at the north end of Colorado Springs, on the east side of Interstate 25, The Lodge at Flying Horse offers many amenities for visitors. This resort includes a golf course, two outdoor swimming pools, three restaurants and more.

Garden of the Gods Resort cottage master bedroom The master bedroom of a three-bedroom cottage available for rent by the room or entire complex at the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club. The …

Location: 3320 Mesa Road

Set against the backdrop of sandstone rock formations and Pikes Peak, Garden of the Gods Resort & Club is a thriving place for nature lovers. Activities offered at the resort include falconry, golf, ziplining, ebike tours and hiking tours.

Antlers2.JPG The lobby of the Antlers Hotel as seen on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Parker Seibold / The Gazette)

Location: 4 South Cascade Avenue

If exploring the downtown area is your priority, consider staying at the Antlers Hotel. With a spa tub, seasonal outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center and two restaurants, this stay is located in the heart of downtown near the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, the Pikes Peak Center and Pioneers Museum.

exterior view of Great Wolf Lodge.jpeg An exterior view of Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs.

Location: 9494 Federal Drive

The main attraction at the Great Wolf Lodge is its indoor water park, but other attractions include a bowling alley, ropes course, miniature golf course and arcade. Plenty of family fun awaits at this kid-friendly resort in northern Colorado Springs, which also offers day passes and birthday parties.

031021-biz-hotel 8.jpg (copy) A junior queen and bunk room is pictured at the Kinship Landing boutique hotel in downtown Colorado Springs.

Location: 415 South Nevada Avenue

Located on the south end of downtown, Kinship Landing provides "cozy, inspired" stays in their thoughtfully designed rooms. Their spacious lawn and Greenhaus are great sites for gatherings. The hotel also offers urban camping. Kinship Landing's Camp Deck is an outdoor room where you bring your own tent and sleeping bag for a night under the stars. The camp room sleeps up to 6 people and features mountain views.

021223-biz-smallbiz 2.jpg Torie Giffin, pictured Tuesday bought the historic Buffalo Lodge seven years ago and has turned it into a bicycle resort. She's made many impr…

Location: 2 El Paso Boulevard

Run by four generations of cyclists, this family-owned motel is found in a prime spot for bike trails. Special events like open mics, concerts and food truck gatherings are often hosted at Buffalo Lodge. The motel is also near Cave of the Winds and Manitou Springs.

Reader comments:

"Lovely people, strong community engagement and involvement!"

"Keeping cyclists comfortable!"

"Not just a bicycle resort, they have many fun activities."

Location: 1 Lake Avenue

The iconic Colorado Spring resort has been around for over a century. Having received many accolades and awards, The Broadmoor is a consistent favorite for resort lodging. Golf courses, tennis courts, pickleball courts, a movie theater, restaurants, a beauty salon and a spa are just a few of the amenities available at this Forbes Five-Star hotel.

Reader comments:

"The Broadmoor still delivers elegance and excellence, even after decades of service to our community."

"The Broadmoor is such an awesome place to stay at or eat at their restaurants!"

"Ambience, elegance, history, and service make this one of my top favorite places in the Springs!"

The Broadmoor is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette.