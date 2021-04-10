It makes sense that their friendship started inside a thrift store.
Specifically, at the Orlando, Fla., shop where Ashley Williams worked as a manager. Starting in 2013, she noticed the same woman come through the door a lot.
Tiffany Stinson could walk to the store from her house, which was tempting for a vintage lover. She’d go there to shop and drop off some of her own finds and then would end up chatting with Williams.
“I eventually invited her to my wedding,” Stinson said. “And we became best friends.”
“It’s a funny story,” Williams added. “I remember thinking, ‘Aah, one of my customers invited me to her wedding.’ It made sense, though, because I was seeing her like twice a week.”
Soon, the two shared plenty of “girls nights” over wine and laughs. They walked to each other’s houses to hang out. They talked about thrifting clothes in high school when they couldn’t afford the brands worn by their peers. They still laugh about when they briefly worked together for a software company and went on a work trip to Las Vegas. They spent their free time Uber-ing to Goodwill stores while other co-workers bar-hopped and gambled. They photographed weddings together. And they went thrifting together. A lot.
“We met around this idea of what we both love,” Stinson said. “And we bonded over that.”
Then, within months of each other in 2017, both friends moved. An interior design job at West Elm took Williams to Philadelphia. Stinson and her husband moved back to her hometown of Colorado Springs.
The distance didn’t break them up. They visited each other and met up in New York for sushi dinners and, of course, thrifting. They watched the same documentary about fast fashion and made a pact to start buying exclusively secondhand stuff.
“Whenever I would be thrifting without her, there was a whisper in the back of my mind ...” Stinson said. “It said, ‘We should do something with this.’”
By “something,” she meant starting a business together. She thought they made a good team. They shared a similar taste and their strengths — Stinson has a business degree and Williams studied art — complemented one another.
“We both loved the hunt of things you can find that are one-of-a-kind,” Stinson said. “I just wanted to share that with people.”
Logistically, she couldn’t fit many more one-of-a-kind finds in her 700-square-foot home.
“There was no way I was going to bring all that stuff home and stay married,” Stinson said with a laugh.
So she formed a plan. When Williams visited Colorado last summer, Stinson took her friend to one of her favorite Goodwill stores.
“I was kind of plotting it,” Stinson, 35, said. “Once our cart was full with all this awesome stuff, I told her, ‘We should do something with this.’”
At first, Williams wasn’t sold.
“I was a little apathetic,” said Williams, who worried about balancing a side business with their full-time jobs. She worked in interior design at the time, and Stinson works in software. “But Tiffany was like, ‘We’re doing it.’”
Last August, they launched their online vintage store called Wandering Objects. They run it together, primarily on Instagram, from opposite sides of the country.
Stinson describes their aesthetic as “clean lines, pastels, all things dreamy and feminine” and mostly from the 1930s to 1980s. That means they sell all kinds of home decor items, including barware, animal figurines, coffee mugs and artwork.
Basically, a little bit of everything.
“We don’t want to limit ourselves,” Stinson said. “Our goal is to find things your friends will be like, ‘That’s so cute, where did you get that?’”
Living so far apart has been a good thing for business. Since Stinson shops in the Colorado Springs area and Williams pulls from the thrifting scene in her new home of Jacksonville, Fla., they can offer a mix of styles and items.
“It benefits us a lot,” Williams said. “We have a wider range of things together.”
And, because of Wandering Objects, they have another reason to keep their friendship going. When Stinson is out thrifting alone, she’ll often text photos to her friend. And vice versa.
“We both love giving items a second chance,” Stinson said. “So we both get so excited.”
“It’s so fun to share that with someone who gets just as excited as you do,” Williams said.
Those texts and phone calls happen “all day, everyday,” they both say.
For them, it’s the next best thing to thrifting together in person.