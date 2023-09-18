The perfect burger awaits.

The restaurants on this list are spicing up the standard burger with toppings like Pueblo chile cheese sauce, or spicy candied bacon.

Not into spice? A burger topped with creamy truffle aioli or button mushrooms might be more of your vibe.

Either way, you've got plenty of options in Colorado Springs.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the 2023 Best of the Springs magazine, these top 10 burger joints deliver in the areas of quality ingredients, superb service and overall taste. See where your local favorite lands on the list:

10. Felipe's 109

3008 South Academy Boulevard

Felipe’s 109 Sombrero Burger Meal at Felipe’s 109..

- Head over to Felipe's 109 on Tuesdays for $2 signature taco burgers. Check out the rest of their menu here.

9. Bingo Burger - Colorado Springs

132 North Tejon Street

011823-food-table-talk-burger Bingo Burger's January Burger of the Month is The Resolution Burger, with grilled ground chicken breast topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, guac…

- Bingo Burger, which has an additional location in Pueblo, lies in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs. Unique menu names like "The Olympic Torch" and "The Fort Carson" pay homage to Colorado Springs. Click here to view their menu.

8. The Public House

445 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard

The Public House The Public House “Mountain Burger” - Colorado beef topped with whiskey caramelized onions, sharp cheddar and truffle aioli served with pub chi…

- All burgers at The Public House, which is located on the south side of Colorado Springs, are made with "Aspen Ridge beef." Check out their full menu here.

7. Five Guys

1612 South Nevada Avenue Suite 100; 7252 North Academy Boulevard Unit 120; 3336 Cinema Point

#4 - Five Guys Burgers and Fries #2 - Five Guys Burgers and Fries Gazette reader comment: "Hamburgers are great - clean facilities - friendly - competitive cost for great food…

- According to their website, there are more than 250,000 ways to customize your burger at Five Guys. Click here to view their full menu including milkshakes, hot dogs and more.

6. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews

2230 Southgate Road; 3770 Bloomington Street; 1410 Jamboree Drive

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Red Robin Burgers #6 - Red Robin Burgers and Brews Gazette reader comment: "Best place for a good burger with many varieties! Fun place for families!" Address: …

- From "Guacamole Bacon" to "Sautéed 'Shroom," Red Robin offers a diverse selection of burger toppings and flavors. Click here to search for one of three Colorado Springs locations' menus.

5. The Green Line Grill

230 1/2 Pueblo Avenue

The Green Line Grill The Green Line Grill (Located at: 230 Pueblo Ave.) “The Deluxe with Fries” Tuesday July 26, 2022. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

- Since 2013, The Green Line Grill has been serving up Oklahoma-style onion fried burgers in Colorado Springs. Look here for burger options like "Mushroom Swiss" and "Bacon Bleu."

4. Drifter's

4455 Mark Dabling Boulevard

8 best burgers in Colorado Springs #7 - Drifter's Gazette reader comment: "Drifter's is hands down the best place for a burger! They're fresh, hot and delicious every single tim…

- Drifter's Hamburgers was founded in 2008 in a former Taco John's restaurant off of Garden of the Gods Road. Their simple menu reflects their simple mission of using quality, sustainable ingredients.

3. Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

1765 Briargate Parkway Suite 803

- In 2007, the first Bad Daddy's was opened in Charlotte, North Carolina. Now, there are restaurants in multiple states, including Colorado. Click here to view their packed menu, which includes chopped salads, chicken sandwiches and more — in addition to the burgers, of course.

2. In-N-Out Burger

1840 Democracy Point; 2895 New Center Point Road

110621-biz-in-n-outburger 01.jpg Greyson Valdez, 3, enjoys a strawberry shake during opening day of the second In-N-Out Burger in Colorado Springs located at 2895 New Center P…

- In-N-Out Burger has only been in Colorado for a few years, opening the first two restaurants on the same day in Colorado Springs and Aurora in 2020. Their staple menu can be found here.

1. Skirted Heifer

204 North Tejon Street; 5935 Dublin Boulevard

- Skirted Heifer has been a reoccurring #1 for Best of the Springs in the burger category. Their burgers are made from Frontiere Natural Meats Grass-fed beef, raised locally in Colorado. Check out their menu here.