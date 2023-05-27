Pulled pork, brisket, smoked turkey...

It ain't Texas, but these BBQ joints are still sure to satisfy.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the newly released 2023 Best of the Springs magazine, these top 7 barbecue restaurants deliver in the areas of quality ingredients, superb service and overall taste. See where your local favorite lands on the list:

run-sauces-bbq-three Firehouse on the Run BBQ offers three house sauces Photo by Kate Jonuska

Located at 12480 Black Forest Road, Firehouse on the Run has been locally owned and operated for over 10 years. Try their house made sauces including the local favorite "Burnt Onion."

With locations found mostly in Oklahoma and Kansas, Billy Sims at 3330 Austin Bluffs Parkway features smoked barbecue sandwiches and rib dinners. The restaurant is named after Billy Sims, who went to the University of Oklahoma and was a running back in the NFL. He still maintains an active role in the franchise.

Broken Bones BBQ Broken Bones BBQ (Located at: 13395 Voyager Pkwy.) “Burnt Ends with Okra” Tuesday October 2, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

Owner Randy Jensen along with pit master Robert Clark fuse their passion for barbecue at Broken Bones, located at 13395 Voyager Parkway. Give the jalapeno cheddar tots a try!

Dickey's Barbecue Pit has many locations scattered across the country, but it all started when Travis Dickey, a World War II veteran, opened the first restaurant in Dallas in 1941. Get a taste of what this long-standing franchise is all about at one of the five locations around the city!

Dining Review: Carnivore's delight at Front Range Barbecue Front Range BBQ "Two Timer Combo" - Choose from smoked pork, brisket, sausage or pulled chicken, and 2 sides, including: Creamy Bacon Potato S…

Located at 2330 West Colorado Avenue, Front Range Barbeque has you covered with BBQ plates, bowls, sandwiches, and don't forget the "homemade fixin's"! Also check out their live music and events, which usually occur on Wednesday nights.

Reader comments:

"The ribs are top notch!"

"Best barbeque in town. Authentic southern style and super delicious."

"Great location and a staple for entertaining our out-of-state visitors."

042819-bots-best-BBQ bird dog Bird Dog BBQ Restaurant Bird Dog BBQ Restaurant “Regular Plate” - Ribs with Baked Beans, Baked Potato and Garlic Bread. Thursday, Oct. 2, 2014.

Looking for Oklahoma style BBQ? Rather than smoking meat with hickory or mesquite, Bird Dog uses oak in order to maintain and enhance the flavors of the meat . Check out one of their three locations around Colorado Springs!

Reader comments:

"Nothing fancy, just excellent BBQ. Love it!"

"Best tender, smoked turkey breast!!! Family also loves their ribs, sausage, brisket. Great crew too!"

"Best BBQ in town. As a Texan, this is the only one that passes the test of BBQ."

rudy's bbq Mikel Lee slices brisket on the cutter's table at Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. (The Ga…

Take a stop off Highway 24 and enjoy some Texas style barbecue from the popular chain founded in Leon Springs, Texas. Also make sure to check out their online shop that includes a Texas smoked brisket scented candle, which was originally an April Fool's joke.

Reader comments:

"The BBQ is awesome. Full of flavor and different spices."

"Best country baked potato in town."

"The best BBQ in Colorado Springs, hands down."