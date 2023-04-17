The hikers, mountain bikers and dog walkers were more than usual for a recent, regularly scheduled evening of volunteer trail work. They wielded steel rakes — also unusual.

“Usually we don’t have those kinds of tools,” said their leader, Brian Mullin, president of Friends of Monument Preserve. “Because why would we?”

Now they had slash and chipped remains of oak and ponderosa pine to clear from the trails that they saw rutted by machines.

“Just trying to return things to some semblance of normality,” Mullin said. “At least the trails.”

Everything else around doesn’t appear on the verge of returning to “normal” anytime soon.

The normal that people have known — the forest around the popular paths leading to Monument Rock and other beloved sites at the foot of Mount Herman — is no more. U.S. Forest Service-assigned crews recently wrapped up a job aimed at fire mitigation and restoration across 958 acres.

The Forest Service refers to it as the area around the Monument Fire Center, home of the Pike Hotshots and Monument Helitack. Locals and regular visitors south in Colorado Springs and north around Denver have known it as the Monument Preserve, a slice of wild close to town.

“At least, it felt like a wild place before,” said Kurt Schwemmer, who lives nearby.

Now, he said, it feels more like “a manicured city park,” like “a field” for kickball or flying kites. Other local onlookers have called the job “a complete obliteration” and “extreme,” a stretch beyond their ideas of Firewise landscaping.

“This has been one of the gems of the area,” Schwemmer said, “and they’ve felt the right to just destroy it, or at least radically alter it.”

It’s mission accomplished, said Pikes Peak District Ranger Carl Bauer. “We met our objectives with this, and we’re pleased with the contractor’s work out there,” he said.

It wasn’t the plan understood by Friends of Monument Preserve. In a post to followers, the group cited the Forest Service’s stated aim for “a complex vegetation structure.”

Read the post: “While we were prepared for a mosaic cutting pattern, leaving islands of pines, firs and Gamble oak, some areas have been completely leveled.”

The oak “for this particular area was a big deal, and it was a bad deal,” Bauer said. It was prolific regeneration from a 1989 wildfire, he said, “and unfortunately, it chokes out all other vegetation” vying for water and nutrition.

A ponderosa pine forest with that kind of competition “loses its ecological function, it reduces the biodiversity that should be there,” Bauer explained, adding: “That was the main objective, to try to get back into some sort of functioning ecosystem and get more light to the floor. ... I hope folks can go out and look at that in a year and see there’s more shrubs and forbs and more variety of plant life, as well as other animals coming back.”

There was another main objective, of course.

“I dare say this might be one of the more prevalent urban areas adjacent to the national forest,” Bauer said.

The area was identified several years ago in a landscape-wide analysis considering fuel loads and urban growth across the Upper Monument Creek drainage.

Planning launched in earnest in 2012 in the wake of the Waldo Canyon fire. Forest Service authorization came in 2017 for what is now a plan to treat up to 31,700 acres through “combinations of mechanical thinning with product removal, mastication, hand thinning and prescribed fire.”

Following work in Monument, the Forest Service is turning its attention to areas around Rampart Reservoir — not far from where a fire broke out last week. The agency recently advised people avoid Rainbow Gulch Trail amid logging. Along with that contract spanning about 400 acres, Bauer said his office this summer could also seek bidders for a 1,200-acre project in the popular reservoir’s vicinity.

The work has been Bauer’s top priority since taking the top seat at the Pikes Peak Ranger District last summer. The district is taking advantage of a level of congressional funding that Bauer said he hasn’t seen in his 20-year career — $18 million, he said, between the Pike and San Isabel national forests and sisters to the north, Arapaho and Roosevelt.

Bauer expects emotions will flare beyond Monument — a byproduct of beloved lands being changed.

Here in Monument, they changed after 1906, when the acreage was declared the Mount Herman Ranger Nursery, according to a recent history compiled by Eric Swab. Thus begun the government’s effort “to protect this resource, this ‘green gold’ that was so important to the growth of the country,” Swab wrote.

He found the area to be a “tree factory” that produced more than 72 million pines and other species over nearly 60 years, with millions of seeds planted here and sent elsewhere in the West. Today’s hotshot headquarters, according to Swab, was once the “seed extractory building,” in which pine cones were heated to release seeds — mimicking the natural process of fire.

It was but a moment in a long history of mismanagement, Bauer recognized, noting urban growth in wildlands and fire suppression.

“So we’ve got overgrowth of our forests,” he said. “They’re overstocked, they’ve got too many trees, and it’s very unnatural.”

In Monument, “everyone’s been on the same page, saying fire mitigation is completely necessary and important,” Schwemmer said. “But we were just all shocked by the scope of this, and how much they decided to clear.”

For all returning to the trails after the winter, the experience will be “very different,” said Mullin with the friends group.

“It’s gonna be pretty hot, because there’s no place to escape the heat,” he said. “And it’s definitely no place you can escape the wind anymore, because there’s nothing there.”

This was the new normal that he and other trail stewards would have to come to terms with as they raked away debris. They would look around and wonder about a return to normal — whatever “normal” might mean.