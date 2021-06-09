By the numbers

35,000: Square footage of complex

40: Feet high

304: Concrete planks forming the summit walkway, each measuring about 4 feet wide by 8 feet long

123: Pounds per square feet of force the building can withstand, stronger than some structures built to endure hurricanes

6: Days worked in March, as weather kept builders from the summit

60: Workers, including representatives from contractors and subcontractors, atop the summit on busy days

672: Doughnuts that can be produced hourly by a new machine