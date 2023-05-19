The absence of linen napkins, subdued lighting and sterling flatware belie the creative cuisine at The Local Table. The vibe is more diner than fine dining, yet the menu reflects the latter. The food and service overshadow what this Security-Widefield restaurant lacks in ambiance.

A large selection of starters, a full bar and an eclectic bill of fare whet the appetite. Nadia, our server, was well-versed in what the kitchen dishes up. Nonetheless, we ignored her suggestion for house mac and cheese ($10) as an appetizer. She said it and the fries are popular. The pound of house fries ($10) intrigued us.

While this was a heaping plate of thin-cut spuds dusted with herbs and spices, and served with ranch dressing, we didn’t think it was a full 16 ounces — unless counting the plate’s weight. Still, the serving of long-cut, crispy fries is substantial. When we ordered them, we hadn’t decided on entrees; by opting for fish and chips ($19), we had plenty more to spare (and share).

Three pieces of beer-battered cod are lightly fried to a golden brown. The fish is juicy and flaky with the touch of a fork. House-made tartar sauce, creamy and crunchy coleslaw, red onions and two slices of rye complete the entrée — along with the aforementioned house french fries. Except for the rye, which wasn’t needed, this is just what the dish should be: buttery, not oily, with a chewy crust.

The pork tenderloin ($22) was among Nadia’s recommendations, and with good reason. Thick slices marinated in a tangy jerk sauce are grilled and served atop a bed of barbecue beans. Pickled red onions and crispy kale add to the color palette. Pinto and black beans, diced red pepper and bite-size pieces of bacon almost outshine the tender pork — almost. The meat is moist and the combined spices, especially allspice, evoke Caribbean flavors.

When fried chicken is described as “hand-breaded bourbon crispy chicken” ($21), it’s a lost battle. A large chicken breast is pounded thin and wears a just-the-right-amount of coating. It’s crunchy and the meat is juicy. It sits on a large bed of skin-on potatoes covered with house-made chorizo gravy. I expected this to have a little kick, which it didn’t, but it was rich, savory and creamy with a plentiful amount of pork.

Nadia also recommended the stuffed pork chop ($24). Even though we already had a pork dish, her description was too tempting. A thick-cut, bone-in chop is packed with spinach, caramelized onions, bacon and Swiss cheese. It’s topped with apple chutney, so there’s a whole lot of texture qualities to appreciate: the gooey melted cheese binds it altogether and the meat maintains its juiciness because it is grilled to perfection. This also comes with mashed rustic potatoes.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Without being obtrusive, Nadia kept water glasses full and regularly checked to ensure all was well with our meal. The trifecta of an exceptional meal, not counting the company it’s shared with, includes well-prepared food, attentive service and ambiance. The Local Table is successful with two out of three.

The Local Table

Well-prepared comfort food

Location: 215 Fontaine Blvd., Security-Widefield

Contact: 1-719-424-7633; thelocaltable719.com

Prices: $16 to $30 (dinner)

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi.

Favorite dishes: Bourbon crispy chicken and pork tenderloin.

Other: Gluten-free and limited vegan options available.