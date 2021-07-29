Editor's note: This July, as Colorado Springs gears up for its 150th birthday on the 31st, The Gazette has prepared a series of articles on the history of our city. Check back for fascinating glimpses into the people and events that have shaped Colorado Springs into the landmark it is today.

President Theodore Roosevelt was addressing a large Colorado Springs crowd from the second-floor balcony of the Antlers Hotel when a portly man in a fine carriage and garish attire yelled out during a pause.

"Teddy, me boy, how are ye?" he shouted, tipping his gray top hat.

Roosevelt looked at the man and smiled.

"How're you, John?"

The man recognized by the president was "Bathhouse" John Coughlin, a summer resident of Colorado Springs and proprietor of Zoo Park, perhaps the city's greatest attraction from 1906-1915.

His recognition by the president, no doubt, was owed to his fame — or infamy — as an alderman for Chicago's bawdy First Ward, commonly known as "The Levee."

"Around the turn of the century, Chicago's First Ward had the dubious honor of being the wealthiest and most sinful in the city," a contemporary Chicago Tribune article said. "Here, amid its prosperous stores, fine office buildings and handsome churches as well as brothels, gin mills, dime hotels and free-lunch saloons, the city's elite rubbed elbows with pimps, prostitutes, thieves and gamblers.

"Reigning over it all for nearly half a century were the ward's two aldermen, Michael 'Hinky Dink' Kenna and 'Bathhouse" John Coughlin."

Coughlin had been a "scrubber" in a bathhouse as a teen and carried the moniker to his grave. Backed by Chicago gambling king Mike McDonald, he was elected alderman in 1892, a position he held until his death in 1938.

The position proved profitable. Coughlin and Kenna created a powerful political machine funded by graft from saloons, brothels, gambling halls and other businesses.

Coughlin owned a piece of Frieberg's Dance Hall, which employed James "Big Jim" Colosimo, who would go on to found the Chicago Outfit, later run by Al Capone. Noted gangsters such as Capone and Johnny Torrio got their start working for Coughlin or Kenna.

None of that followed Coughlin to Colorado Springs, known then as now for its majestic scenery, but also for its dry air and tuberculosis sanitariums.

"Two years ago I came to Colorado Springs to spend a short vacation," Coughlin was quoted in The Gazette on Dec. 30, 1902. "I had visited nearly every summer resort in the United States and as I had heard of this place, I decided to come here and try it. Now, I would not think of spending my vacations elsewhere."

He purchased a home on Cheyenne Road — now West Cheyenne Road — as his summer residence.

