Kobe Bryant found himself in the simple, powerful pleasures of life. The ones available to all of us. The ones that matter most.
He made a horrendous, image-altering mistake as a young man in Eagle, near Vail. A young woman made a detailed charge of rape, and for years, crowds at Pepsi Center booed Kobe every time he touched the ball and chanted “no means no.” He deserved the jeering.
But after his fall, he rose again as a family man. He made peace with Vanessa, his wife. He was, by all accounts, a devoted father. When I heard the news Sunday that Kobe had died in a helicopter crash, the first image that arrived was not Kobe dunking or dropping a 3-pointer.
It was the image of Kobe with a giant smile on his face as he stood beside Vanessa and their four daughters. It was the image of a jubilant family man who adored the females by his side.
Damn, could he play. He was a fantastic scorer who dropped some of the most impossible shots in NBA history, but he was a relentless defender, too. He was stupendously talented, but he became one of the top 10 players in basketball history because he cared so desperately. He labored without ceasing.
Kobe enjoyed bantering with sportswriters. When he visited Denver to play the Nuggets, I’d often go to the morning shootaround. After dropping a few dozen jumpers, Kobe would enjoy a lengthy conversation in Italian with Denver sportscaster Vic Lombardi. Kobe, remember, spent much of his childhood in Italy.
He adored soccer, which he played with expertise. Think of what Kobe could have become as a striker. At the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, I grew to admire the talent and fire of Brazilian star Marta. Kobe, too, watched one of the finest female soccer stars of all time.
I told Kobe that Marta’s competitive flame burned even higher than his did.
He scowled when he heard the words. Kobe was competitive even about his competitiveness.
We considered the topic for a couple minutes and finally reached a truce. Marta’s fire, Kobe said with a laugh, matched his.
Syracuse University coach Jim Boeheim served as an Olympic assistant heading into those 2008 games. At the 2004 Athens Games, the unthinkable happened. The United States failed to win gold.
Boeheim had never talked at length with Bryant. He had only heard of his reputation.
“We’re not losing any more,” Kobe announced to his Olympic teammates. “We will win all of them now.”
It wasn’t just talk, Boeheim said. Kobe was the first player to show up for practice every day, and he competed at practice the way he competed in the NBA Finals.
At an Olympic qualifier game in Las Vegas, Kobe swiped the ball from a Dominican Republic guard in the late minutes with the United States up by 45 points.
“When I’m out there,” Kobe told Boeheim during the next timeout, “that’s the way it’s going to be.”
Led by Kobe, America returned to world dominance. The basketball world is again the way it’s supposed to be.
On Sunday, Boeheim took a long pause.
“There aren’t many like him,” he said. “Kobe wanted to be best, and he wanted to be the best every minute.
“You know, he was one of a kind. I’m sad because he was so young and because all of us lost someone who is so young. I never met a more competitive player.”
For those who love basketball, Sunday was a day that will live in infamy. I’ll long remember where I was sitting at the instant the text arrived from another basketball-loving friend.
Kobe is dead, the text read. A magnificent basketball artist is gone.
He won five NBA titles. He played 20 seasons. He averaged 25 points. He managed, by sheer will, to remain young and dangerous on the court well into his 30s. He was a magnificent basketball hero in greater Los Angeles and a matchless villain everywhere else.
My, how we once despised Kobe here in Colorado.
Nuggets fans rejoiced in the final minutes of Game 4 of the 2009 Western Conference Finals. The Lakers were getting stomped. The series was tied at 2-2. And a high-volume chant rocked Pepsi Center.
“Kobe sucks,” thousands of Nuggets fans shouted in perfect rhythm.
Many players would have ignored the chant, acted as if they didn’t care.
But Kobe always walked to his own enraged, engaged beat.
He stomped theatrically. He sneered at those who were jeering.
I grew up a few miles from Pepsi Center. I’m a Colorado guy, through and through. I know a dozen or so of the fans who were jeering.
What a massive mistake. Colorado was messing with “The Black Mamba,” and I was certain that would not end well.
It did not. Kobe and the Lakers roared to two straight victories on their way to yet another NBA title. Pepsi Center has never been quite so loud or defiant or confident since.
We can still watch Kobe highlight reels on our computer screens and in our minds. That basketball version of Kobe never will depart.
What saddens me — what saddens us all — is the loss of a basketball giant who defied the odds and his own sins to become a family man.